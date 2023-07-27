“Talk to me,” the kids say, grasping a plaster hand covered in graffiti, “I let you in.” In “Talk to Me,” the directorial debut of Australian twin brothers Danny and Michael Philippou (who go by RackaRacka on YouTube), this strange hand is the modern Oujia planchette, a tool to access spirits on the other side of the veil.

Everyone wants a turn with the hand, giddily allowing their friends to tie them to a chair, lighting a candle, chanting the incantation, inviting the spirits to take full-body possession. This paranormal ritual provides a harrowing and ultimately addictive head rush, and becomes the hottest new house party craze in town, spreading like wildfire on Snapchat with videos of teens seizing and choking, black pupils as large as quarters staring vacantly. They go again and again, giggling euphorically, smoking and chattering as they come down.

