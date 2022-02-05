After taking a month off from work, country music singer Josh Turner is still getting used to being back on the tour bus.
With a show coming up at The Lincoln Theatre on Feb. 10, the Grammy-nominated artist took a moment to speak with this reporter as he traveled through Mississippi on the way to his next tour date.
Q: Did you stop working for a while? Did COVID-19 slow you down?
A: “Well, I took most of the month of January off this year just because I needed a break. Last year was so busy. To answer your question, it’s yes and no. I never fully stopped working, but it slowed us down some. Once we kind of got rolling again in the summer of last year, I did about a year’s worth of work in six months.”
Q: Was that due to getting your last album together? Or was it just loading up all your tours over the summer?
A: “It was both, actually. My first Christmas record came out in October of last year. I did my first Christmas tour in November and December. And even prior to that, it was just the whole process of making and promoting the record.”
Q: That Christmas album was something you’d been wanting to do for a while, so it must have felt good to have that come out and get to tour that a little bit.
A: “You know, I’ve wanted to do something like that for almost 20 years, and finally got the opportunity to do it. I didn’t really know what to expect. You go into these things thinking that it’s gonna be one way, and then it turns out to be something totally different. Which is not always a bad thing, but I had no idea how much work it was gonna require.”
Q: A Christmas album sounds like this one-off thing where you would be able to throw it together or just go off what other people have done, but you did something different with it, and that made it a lot more work.
A: “Not only that, but going out and touring specifically for that record, and I had my family involved, so it was this big operation to try to pull everything together. I feel like we did pretty well. But, honestly, I think the hardest part was that come New Year’s Day, I wasn’t able to go out and play a show with those songs, ha ha ha. I worked so hard learning new songs and getting into a groove, and all of a sudden you can’t play Christmas songs anymore …”
Q: So have you played in Cheyenne before?
A: “Mostly when I play in Cheyenne, it’s for Frontier Days, which is where I was last time. I’ve never played The Lincoln, and I’m looking forward to it.”
Q: Frontier Days is a big crowd, a big event. Do you have to go in with a different mindset for a venue like The Lincoln Theatre? Does that change how you approach the performance?
A: “Slightly. A smaller crowd is going to be more intimate. You have a better opportunity to try to connect with the audience. I might end up doing more talking than I probably would in the Cheyenne Frontier Days (arena). When you play a small show, you know that every single person in that place is there solely to see you, and so you want to try to give them that respect and that time and that attention.”
Q: You’ve been doing this for 20 years now, and I’m sure as you go, all the venues start to blur together. I’m curious of how you stay into it, like what’s the bright spot of touring now?
A: “Just going out and singing my songs, it’s kind of hard to explain. I went to an event here about a week or so ago, where I went to hear this speaker, and I knew that that speaker had to deliver the same speech the next morning. So, I was telling my sons, ‘If I was a speaker, and I knew I had to give the same speech again the next day, that would bore me out of my mind.’ But I guarantee you that some people will say the same thing about me having to sing these songs.
“I can go out and sing my songs over and over again and I don’t get tired of it. I guess it’s just the way I’m wired and what I’ve been called to do. It’s something I’m passionate about.”
Q: This is kind of like a turning point. You’re 20 years into your career, and there’s another 20 years ahead. Do you see yourself switching it up? Maybe looking into different executions of your music and trying different ideas?
A: “A lot of times you don’t have to switch things up or adjust or be flexible because you want to be, a lot of times it’s because you have to be, forced to be because of the industry and technology and the way we’re getting music out to the fans. That’s constantly changing nowadays, and every so often you have to reassess how you’re doing things and try to figure out how you can do it better.
“One thing that I don’t think will ever change is that one-on-one human interaction. We went through the pandemic, we tried the virtual thing – that only worked for a while, but it could not replace actually going physically to a show. From my perspective, actually being out there on stage, looking at my audience, is a totally different thing than playing into a camera or cellphone and putting it on social media.”