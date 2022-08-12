Wes Scantlin is still just feeling it out.
Whether that’s songwriting as the frontman for Puddle of Mudd or performing live with the band, like he’ll do at The Lincoln Theatre on Saturday, its all about finding a groove and hoping something sticks.
A lot has worked out for Puddle of Mudd over the years. The Kansas City natives blasted into rock radio mainstream with the songs “Blurry” (2001), “Control (2001),” “She Hates Me (2002)” and “Drift & Die (2002),” all featured on their 2002 breakout record “Come Clean.”
Since then, the group has undergone serious lineup changes, with Scantlin being the only consistent member since the band’s inception. Regardless, the group continued to top the mainstream rock charts with songs like “Away From Me” (2003), “Famous” (2007) and “Psycho” (2007).
The band recently returned with their first album since 2011. “Welcome to Galvania” spawned their first high charting single in many years, “Uh Oh” (2019).
Puddle of Mudd are working their way back into the studio this summer to revitalize some songs from the band’s archives. On Wednesday, Scantlin took a break from toying around with new material at his home in Los Angeles to speak with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle by phone ahead of their up coming show.
Question: Have you been in the studio pretty regularly since your last album?
Wes Scantlin: “I have been just friggin’ nosediving into GarageBand (a music creation software), that’s like out-of-this-world amazing nowadays. During the pandemic I studied GarageBand. It’s been unmatched, seriously. There’s some serious, professional tracks.”
Q: How were you working on songs before, then?
A: “It’s usually me, an acoustic guitar, a couple of freaking brewskis, a pen and notebook paper. If it’s good, I’ll just sit there and drill it into my mind. So I kind of just record with my brain, really.
“GarageBand definitely helps. There’s a lot of great ideas and there’s a lot of (bad) ones too. You can kind of kind of file through them and go, ‘Oh, okay, that’s kind of cool.’”
Q: I brushed up on some of your early albums, then the most recent, and it feels like for the most part you maintained your sound. But the state of popular music when you first hit the scene was so different than it is now.
Is it weird to compare what you’re doing now to what’s popular on the radio and streaming?
A: “Man, I don’t know. There’s some songs that I’ve heard where I’m like, ‘Wow, man, these people are getting a lot of notoriety for this?’ I mean, you hear a hit, you know? A hit song. There’s some stuff out there that are just not really hits.
“It’s like, s, Tom Petty and those guys, man, I’m talking about simplicity, dude. Get a groove going on some kind of a cliche sort of deal.”
Q: If we’re talking about hits, then “She Hates Me” – that’s a hit. That comes on in the bar and people start singing it.
A: “On that record I was saving a few (songs) just to have in my back pocket. I let that one sit there and then we go ‘we need a new song.’ So I tell them ‘“She F—king Hates Me,” check it out.’ It was just me and an acoustic in front of Paul Phillips and Danny Wimmer. And their (jaws) dropped on the floor.
“They were like, ‘Wow, that’s got legs.’”
Q: If it’s still playing today, then I’d say it worked out.
A: “Oh man, I don’t even have to sing it live anymore.”
Q: You sat and wrote that song and now audiences anywhere can probably sing the rest of the song to you. It’s got to be a weird feeling.
A: “Jimmy Allen, the original guitar player, and I were rehearsing at this place called ImPres Label, sitting upstairs and smoking, just writing like little songwriters. He’s a very clever guy. He would jot it down and then I would just melodically cruise into it, just read along with lyrics and he would play it.
“I was just like ‘Wow.’ It was a wild moment for us. You know, we were like, 23 or 24 years old.”
Q: Was that the process for all the songs off of “Come Clean”?
A: Yeah. There’s a lot of really killer freaking songs. A lot of the records from that time make me so happy. Like, wow, man, where the hell was I at when I did that?”
Q: Where was your head at when writing that album?
A: “You know usually women will just like just drive you bonkers and make you feel like a f—ing loser. Just angst and trying to be a gentleman or whatever. I’m actually, like, obsessed with searching for maybe another psychotic chick.”
Q: You need the inspiration?
A: “Yeah, I’m trying to pick a real freak, man. It happens naturally anyway.”
Q: So how’d it go last time you played in Cheyenne? If you remember.
A: “Well, I hope it was good. Sometimes we just put the pedal to the metal and go punk rock. We’re just gonna get crazy. Sometimes mid-set I’ll just come up with a riff, kind of like Soundgarden meets Pearl Jam and Kurt Cobain came back to life to start wailing on some vocals.
“Weird droning guitar, some Jane’s Addiction – we just go into a groove and it’s really fun. I can see people’s eyes light up when we do it.”
Q: Does it usually go well? Or do you ever come up with something that just sounds like hell?
A: “No, lately is it’s gone over well. Most of them are coming through real nice, man. Everybody’s got to group in together, get in as a band and go, ‘I’m doing this, check out where I’m at on the fret board.’
“We can get in key, be a little bit psychedelic. Just you can just moan and do noise. Hell, Pearl Jam did ‘Yellow Ledbetter.’ I mean, (Eddie Vedder’s) not even speaking English, but it sounds cool.”
Q: Well I’m looking forward to seeing what you guy’s bring to Cheyenne.
“We’re gonna come in there and we’re gonna blaze, man. We’re gonna blaze it out, have a good time and play some good music.”