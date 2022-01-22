Eighty-five faces are hanging on the walls of the Esther and John Clay Art Gallery at Laramie County Community College.
Each is worth a thousand words.
The exhibit “A Thousand Words” opened Tuesday, but the official opening celebration will be held Monday, Jan. 24. At 2 p.m., artist Len Davis will discuss his artistic background and inspirations, and give advice to young artists trying to turn their passion into a career.
“A Thousand Words” took roughly three years to complete, which isn’t surprising. Davis started in 2010, and by the end of 2013, there were 100 postcard-size works ready for display. In between making sets of 10, he would dive into other projects, prolonging completion.
He’s since sold 15 of them, so there will be a total of 85 in the display at LCCC.
And what Davis created is difficult to describe. It is multimedia in that each piece is made up of a sketched face surrounded by an eclectic compilation of labels and images to contrast it. The faces themselves are drawn on newsprint paper like that used in cheap paperback romance novels.
Don’t try to figure out who Davis is depicting in the images, because each face is completely random, sketched off a nameless soul that Davis found on Google.
“I just pulled faces on the internet, and then I would alter them,” Davis said. “These eyes from one person, nose from another person or mouth, just so they’re not as recognizable.”
The goal of the collection is to present the interplay between how a facial expression has the ability to instantly covey an emotion, while a mixed compilation of words, logos and imagery can comprise that same feeling.
Davis was all about mixed media long before he created “A Thousand Words” – even before he knew that he wanted to be an artist.
As a boy, he loved to draw. In elementary school, he would watch cartoons, mimic the way they were illustrated. By junior high school, he was creating his own comic books by folding and stapling together pages of his drawings.
“But what really did it for me is when I went to the Philadelphia Art Museum,” Davis said. “My 10th grade teacher took us to the Marc Chagall exhibit. It was just filled with his life work, and I was quite taken by his art. That very next day, that’s when I said, ‘I want to be an artist.’”
Chagall was an inspiration, but his work was not something that Davis was looking to mimic. Davis actually hadn’t set foot in an art museum prior to his visit in Philadelphia. The artwork he saw was innovative, colorful and eye opening. He aspired to make a living with his own creation.
Since 2004, he’s done exactly that, and he’s done it on his own.
For the ceremony on Jan. 24, part of Davis’ opening speech will be on the importance of an artist marketing themselves. Another artist once told him that the key to making a living as an artist is spending 75% to 85% of your time marketing yourself and just 15% to 25% creating art.
It’s common for artists to gain a following on social media, but to Davis, the flaw in this approach is that it relies solely on hope. Waiting for others to come to him puts the power in the hands of the viewer, so instead, he cold calls different galleries across the country, directly pitching his art and explaining how he can work with students to broaden their artistic skillset.
“It’s a scary word, ‘hope,’” Davis said. “You’re hoping someone sees it, whereas when I send it to that specific person, I know they’re gonna see it. I left them a message.”
In addition to the gallery, Davis will also host a two-hour workshop at LCCC demonstrating his creative process. Two hours is almost too short a span of time to create something similar to his work, but Davis just wants the opportunity to help students develop their talents and experience creating work outside their medium.
“I would like for them to add the skillset that I provide to them, to add value to their existing skillset, and for them to build off of that and to create something new, as well,” Davis said. “They can use what I had and build upon that something new and innovative.”
This year, the art department at LCCC will continue pushing to invite artists that can come in and help develop the skills of their students through classes and workshops. Daniel Maw, art instructor and gallery coordinator for LCCC, wants to make sure they bring in artists of different mediums.
Some artists might correspond well with the subjects covered in one class, but, at times, it is advantageous to pick a medium that isn’t practiced in a course. Last semester, he invited Fort Collins, Colorado-based artist Laura Grossett to display and demonstrate her printmaking.
While there’s a push to bring in a diverse group of artists, Maw wants to keep them as regional as possible.
“Trying to get folks to come to campus and interact with our students, getting those opportunities with visiting artists, those are fun opportunities,” Maw said. “You get that professional side of things, just getting those experiences.”
Maw assumed responsibility of the gallery just this school year. In the future, he is looking to develop more community involvement, so he’s developing plans to increase the presence of the brand new gallery as a more popular location for regional art-goers to visit.
There is now a website for the gallery, allowing visitors to check what exhibits are coming over the course of each semester. Opening receptions, like the one on Monday, are also good marketing events to draw people into the art that LCCC has to offer.
“It’s just a really nice gallery, and I think people want to be engaged with it, be a part of it and see what we have there,” Maw said. “It would be nice if I could even get people from Colorado to come see shows. Maybe it’s a bit of a hub of fine art in southeast Wyoming as far as places to show.”