There’s more than just brass, strings and percussion coming to the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra on Feb. 19.
While the selected pieces for “A Time to Reflect” aren’t particularly out of the ordinary, the orchestra’s performance of them will be. Across five pieces that are to be performed, four of them will feature vocals, dance or a visual show.
The symphony rarely performs with any vocals.
Now, they’re making up for a missed opportunity, originally scheduled in March 2020, by bringing in baritone opera singer Levi Hernandez. The music of Gustav Mahler is dark and moody, which is perfect for Hernandez’s vocal range.
Mahler is sort of a classical musician’s dream. Young orchestra members tend to fall in love with Mahler’s power and complexity.
So William Intriligator, conductor of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, decided to throw his orchestra a bone with “Songs of a Wayfarer” and “I Am Lost to the World.”
“His music is just super intense and in your face,” Intriligator said in a recent interview. “It’s usually scored for a humungous orchestra, and that’s a sound that just overwhelms you as a musician on stage. There’s something just fantastic about playing Mahler’s music in a huge orchestra.”
The accompaniments continue in a performance of Michi Wiancko’s “La Follia Variations,” a work that intentionally sounds outdated, with themes and movements replicating those of the baroque music from 17th and 18th century Europe. She composed “La Follia” about 10 years ago, so it contributes modern string instrument techniques to keep it fresh.
Its highs and lows are risky and modern, and take the listener through a range of emotions. When Intriligator first heard it, he decided that he would employ the En Avant Dance Studio for a short ballet to be performed over the swirling 12-minute piece.
The CSO and En Avant collaborate in the yearly Holiday Magic Christmas concert, but have never before performed in a regular-season performance.
En Avant Dance Studio owner Tenacity Bricher-Wade was given the freedom to choreograph whatever she wants for the performance, free of any expectations that usually come with a well-known show.
“Oftentimes, we will work with them with the Nutcracker or something else, where there’s a lot of traditions about what the dance moves should be,” Intriligator said. “But with this, it’s nice to give a choreographer carte blanche. So she’s just completely developing a whole new dance, and I’m sure it’s going to tell a story.”
In another method of storytelling, the piece “Novellette No. 4,” by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, will feature the winning art from the symphony’s Art in Music program.
Every year, the symphony holds an art show where middle-schoolers around Cheyenne listen to one piece of music and create a work to reflect their feelings. This year, the CSO bumped the grades to 9-12, and every student enrolled in a high school art class crafted this year’s art around “Novellette.”
CSO staff then hang the pieces throughout the first and second floor of the Cheyenne Civic Center. Judges from the community will asses the collection of what can be up to 400 paintings, and select several winners, which will then be projected behind the symphony as they perform the piece that inspired them.
The student artists will also include a personal statement explaining the inspiration behind their pieces. The Art in Music show will be open during box office hours from Feb. 16-March 4.
The concert will also feature Beethoven’s Fifth Symphony, a certified crowd favorite.