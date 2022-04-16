“A Time to Transcend” is closing out this year’s Masterclass Series, and it just might take the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s breath away.
After propping up diverse voices, playing lesser-known works, and incorporating unique instruments and pieces into their repertoire, the symphony is putting together a vocal performance of grand proportions.
The symphony has performed plenty of music with help from a local chorale group, but for this show, they’re bringing in a good amount of help to tackle one of the most lauded pieces in history.
The biggest piece of the night, which also is a lifelong favorite of conductor and musical director William Intriligator, is “A German Requiem” by composer Johannes Brahms. The work consists for seven movements for a total time of 65 to 80 minutes.
“There are some very touching parts,” Intriligator said. “One of the things that stands out is the fifth movement of this seven-movement piece was added at the end after everything else was written.
“Brahms’s mother passed away just before this, so it’s this voice of a mother coming as a ghost to comfort the son who’s left behind and to say, ‘I will see you again.’”
According to Intriligator, “Requiem” somewhat stands out from Brahms’s earlier works for its cathartic nature. The composer was better known for his intellect and technical composition, but as one can interpret from the inspiration of the piece, this was far more an expression of raw emotion than it was an attempt at virtuosity.
“Requiem” is a grandiose piece of music, with dynamic vocals arising from varying choral groups through the hour-long performance. To do the piece justice, the performance will invite the Cheyenne Chamber Singers, the University of Wyoming choirs, select members of the Laramie County Community College Cantorei and Collegiate Choral, as well as the two featured soloists, soprano Jennifer Bird-Arvidsson and bass-baritone Rhys Lloyd Talbot.
The soloists have never performed with the orchestra before, and Intriligator has only worked with Talbot once prior, though with a different orchestra.
As for the Cheyenne Chamber Singers, Director Sean Ambrose has conducted Brahms’s “Requiem” three times prior to the performance coming in “A Time to Transcend.” In his opinion, it’s one of the four or five true masterpieces of choral orchestral literature.
With all his experience teaching the piece, even performing it with the CSO about 18 years ago, he knows just how difficult it can be for singers of all experience levels.
“It’s seven movements, two of which are extremely difficult,” Ambrose said. “We’ve been breaking down our rehearsals into small segments of the most difficult parts and doing a lot of repetition on that. The movements that are a little bit easier that they can work on themselves.”
Not only does the piece require about an hour of vocal work, it’s written completely in German and requires careful collaboration with the other groups. It’s not particularly common for anyone to rehearse in advance of the week before a performance, but Ambrose and his fellow singers have been working since January on this piece alone.
Seventy percent of the Chamber Singers have never performed a piece of this magnitude.
“I think some of my singers would use a stronger word than daunting,” Ambrose said, laughing. “This is one that, at least in my opinion, the end is definitely worth it for me. It’s been a lot of work we put in, not only in rehearsal, but, individually, people have put in hundreds of hours to prepare for this.”
The concert will open with an unaccompanied vocal performance by the University of Wyoming Bel Canto Women’s Chorus. The piece, a medieval chant, was written by 12th-century saint Hildegard von Bingen. In addition to being a composer, she was a philosopher and mystic.
Another piece worth looking out for is also the most recently composed of the bunch. “Blue Cathedral” by Jennifer Higdon, like “Requiem,” is emotionally charged, since the composer wrote the piece following the death of her younger brother due to cancer.
Catch the concert on April 23 at 7:30 p.m. As always, Lunch and Learn will be held the Friday before at noon in the Laramie County Library. There will be a short “Classic Conversations” lecture before the show at 6:30 p.m.