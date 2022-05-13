Stop by the Event Center at Archer tomorrow if you’d like to catch sight of a train.
Actually, you’ll probably see hundreds.
If there’s one thing that Cheyenne and its residents can unapologetically flaunt outside of authentic cowboy culture, it’s the city’s undeniable history as a railroad Mecca.
If you haven’t noticed, the Red Lion Hotel has been abuzz this week with the Union Pacific Railroad Historical Society Convention. This event might be coming to a close tomorrow, but the fun isn’t over yet.
Over the course of the next two days, the Event Center at Archer will be decked out with all things railroad. It’s the Sherman Hill Train Show, and it isn’t an event exclusive to the train enthusiasts who revel in the intricate craft of model railroad.
“We’re calling it Cheyenne Railroad Heritage Days,” said Jared Chicos, president of Sherman Hill Model Railroad Club. “We’re trying to celebrate the history of railroading and Cheyenne and how Cheyenne came to be. We have a bunch of different displays.”
In previous years, the gathering was held at Frontier Park. The new location has been adopted for the best possible reason – rapid growth.
With the extra space, the Sherman Hill Model Railroad Club has upped the event to something more diverse than before while putting an emphasis on creating fun for all ages.
Chicos is in his second year as president of the club, and it’s been his goal since the beginning to turn this into not just an event, but a sort of railroad festival. Just during his conversation with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, Chicos was dreading waking up in the morning to help erect 400 tables in preparation for the event.
Obviously, guests will get more than what they bargained for when it comes to model train displays. Fanatics will be coming from across the region – one resident of Illinois was personally invited by Chicos based off the quality of his model train Facebook updates – so every display will be meticulously detailed, assembled and presented.
“Probably about a third of what we got is going to be model train setups and displays that are actually running,” Chicos said.
Truth be told, Chicos is a little nervous about moving to Archer after establishing the event in a smaller venue. His worry is that the change will impact attendance.
Have space, bring trains
But if you’ve got the space, utilize it.
There will be up to 60 different vendors set up during the convention, many centered around model trains and railroading history. Some will be pop-up stands from local artisans selling an array of goods.
In another first for the convention, Sherman Hill invited manufacturers to operate booths and interact with model railroad enthusiasts looking to learn more about new products.
“I thought, ‘What can we do to fill this space?’ Because we have a couple different manufacturers that are right down in Colorado in the Rocky Mountain area,” Chicos said. “Let’s ask them to come up; the worst they can say is no.”
Kids will have their hands full during the two days of the Railroad Heritage Days. There will be a designated Kids Corner with boxcar races, a scenery clinic, a switching layout controlling model trains, face painting and a Lego train interactive area.
The highlight may be the Sunrise Lions Club miniature train rides. Kids and their families can climb aboard and take a trip around the parking lot, weather permitting. There will also be food trucks parked on sight.
In addition to Sherman Hill, the Rocky Mountain region of the National Model Railroad Association will simultaneously hold its yearly show beginning Friday night.
However, this convention is geared more toward those who are deep in the throes of model railroad construction. The majority of the convention are different programs and presentations discussing the technical aspects of creating a display.
Still, to some residents’ interest, the NMRA will judge a model railroad display competition. The judging is slated for 1-4 p.m. Saturday, with the awards to be presented on 11 a.m. Sunday.
Typically, the Cheyenne Depot Museum has a more significant lineup of railroad centered events for their annual Cheyenne Depot Days event. This year, stop by the Depot to see the UC&N Model Railroad and to catch a presentation by Ed Dickens at either 10 a.m. or 1 p.m.
Wristbands for the Sherman Hill Train Show are $10 and allow entry to both the days of the convention. Children age 12 and under receive free admission.