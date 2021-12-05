When it comes to celebrating the holidays, the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra’s approach is ‘the more the merrier’ in its upcoming “Holiday Magic” concert.
There are different styles of music from different eras that mesh with varied tones and tempos. It is the orchestra’s biggest performance of the year, both in scale and selection, with 27 pieces in total being performed Dec. 11.
There are dancers, performing both jazz and ballet numbers, among other moments in the performance. At one point, there will be a voiceover, where Dave Hall, a reoccurring actor with the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, will narrate “The Night Before Christmas” with orchestral accompaniment.
But it all comes together in a performance where the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra steps aside for one grand usher into the holiday season. The individual organizations formulated their own plans prior to rehearsal, and then weeks ago came together to combine all their ideas into one show.
It’s an unusual show like this that shifts William Intriligator, music director and conductor of the Cheyenne Symphony Orchestra, into more of a curator role than conductor.
“We classical musicians can get pretty serious,” Intriligator said. “I think that having these other partners helps all of us to sort of feel the holiday spirit together. There’s a special synergy when you get different types of artistry on stage together like this.”
As always, members of the orchestra want to strike a balance in what they deliver to the audience. They need a mix of new and old, especially with the integration of Cheyenne Chamber Singers, All-City Children’s Chorus and En Avant Dance Studio.
The performance is not broken up by organization. Rather, the CSO will serve as a backdrop in all but two pieces, one of which will open the concert, titled “Christmas Overture,” composed by Coleridge Taylor. After that, they immediately transition into inviting the Chamber singers on stage for a five-song set.
To close this portion involving the Chamber singers, Jason Olson, an instructor of classical guitar at University of Northern Colorado, will take the stage for “El Cielo Canta Alegria,” or “Heaven Sings of Joy.” In the piece, Olson will perform solo in the style of Spanish guitar.
Once the Chamber Singers are off stage, En Avant Dance Studio will take their spot.
This year, every dancer that auditioned made the cast of “Holiday Magic.” What’s more is that the group selected learned all 15 dances in just two rehearsal sessions.
The choreography isn’t simple, by any means. Tenacity Bricher-Wade, owner and choreographer of En Avant Dance Studio, attributes their quick learning to the skill of the group.
It’s not easy to be the sole visual aspect of a musical concert, but she said that it does bring a new source of energy.
“This is exciting for us because we’re always representing the visual,” Bricher-Wade said. “Now, we get to have the live musicians there with us, which gives us more energy and feeds into the visual components.”
Even staple dances, like those from “The Nutcracker,” can become more difficult in a setting like the “Holiday Magic” show. Bricher-Wade still tries to rework the choreography to keep things fresh in such a well-known source material.
The tension of live performance, whether the orchestra will play with a sense of urgency or slightly slower, gives an adrenaline to the dance group. This is especially true for their dance number in “Wizards in Winter,” an upbeat Trans-Siberian Orchestra piece to which they paired it with jazz choreography.
“It’s different, it’s a new and different thing that we’ve never done,” Bricher-Wade said. “I think that will be very exciting, because of the speed of the actual piece.”
There’s also a performance of “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy,” a famous solo dance from “The Nutcracker.” Bricher-Wade wanted the dance to be modified to include the entire group, but one of her dancers nailed the performance, and thus earned a solo.
“Waltz of the Snowflakes” concludes En Avant Dance Studio’s first section of the concert with a performance along side with the All-City Children’s Chorus.
This concert is much bigger in scale than what Vincent Mingils, artistic director of the All-City Children’s Chorus, and the children of the choir are familiar with.
They will perform several concerts at the Cheyenne Civic Center over the course of a year, and there are times when they feel “engulfed” by the stage. The “Holiday Magic” concert corrects this issue, giving the Children’s Chorus plenty of company on stage, along with some welcomed Christmas decorations and holiday atmosphere.
From his perspective, the kids are ready, and the event comes as a valuable learning experience, rather than a daunting challenge.
“I had a choir director who called it ‘park and bark,’ where you just show up, you stand and you sing your songs, and then you go,” Mingils said. “This is not ‘park and bark.’ You’re consciously thinking about what you’re doing, you’re thinking about how the audience is receiving it.”
They’re still singing through masks, and there’s a sort of nervousness around seeing how the kids respond to the full force of a live orchestra. He wants to make sure that they are prepared and treated as adult performers to best perform in a concert that pushes them to not only be better musicians, but better people, Mingils said.
When All-City comes up to perform, some might think that they’re in attendance to deliver a ‘cute factor’ to the concert, but this certainly isn’t their goal. The Children’s Chorus is there to shock, bringing a bigger sound to their performance than the audience might expect.
There is a purity of sound to children singing that works so well in the holiday format.
“It’s just that tone quality, particularly in ‘Waltz of the Snowflakes,’ when they make their entrance,” Mingils said. “It really is just that cherry on top of the sound of everything else.
“There’s the dancers, there’s the orchestra playing, and then just, boom, that perfect little bit of sound.”