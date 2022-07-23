ENTER-ANYTHINGS-POSSIBLE-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Eva Reign, left, and Abubakr Ali in Billy Porter’s directorial debut “Anything’s Possible.” Orion Pictures

 Orion Pictures

Billy Porter’s classy, heartfelt directorial debut “Anything’s Possible,” premiering on Prime Video Friday, doesn’t work miracles. But it does work, and in ways more interesting than the average streaming teen rom-com with one eye on heart, the other on life lessons for the young and the smitten.

For one thing, the heart stuff – the budding romance between its main characters – beats in refreshingly human rhythm here. Trans high school senior Kelsa (Eva Reign) has been cautious about dating while in her transitioning phase. One of the seniors in her art class, Khal (Abubakr Ali), is sweet on her, and knows her story; on YouTube Kelsa has shared her experiences and insights while maintaining a more cautious brand of socializing in their Pittsburgh high school hallways.

