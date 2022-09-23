Wyoming Tribune Eagle
The Cheyenne Downtown Development Authority is always working to encourage residents to shop downtown. The organization is returning the favor this Saturday with Cheyenne Community Appreciation Day.
It’s going to look a lot like Cheyenne Day – the Laramie County-focused day in the middle of Frontier Days – but with a family spin and sense of community participation that should help set Sept. 24 apart from other downtown celebrations.
For those of legal drinking age, there’s Oktoberfest, which celebrates German tradition and the beer that comes with it. The big event is being held in the Cheyenne Depot Plaza, but other breweries in the area will feature their own spin on the celebration.
Freedom’s Edge Brewing Co. will host a Bratwurst Festival in partnership with the new downtown meat market, Wyoming Ranch Foods. Black Tooth Brewing Co. will have a bloc party featuring music, food and drink specials. Blue Raven Brewery is having a chili cook-off and corn hole tournament to raise money for the Muscular Dystrophy Association and Wine to Water.
As for the free events, like a paint-by-numbers community mural at The Eclectic Elephant, rock climbing wall, bounce house and more will be located in the streets surrounding the Depot Plaza.
Without the foundation of Community Appreciation Day having been built by the popularity of Oktoberfest, events and special projects coordinator Amber Trevizo and the rest of the DDA wouldn’t have constructed a day to provide free entertainment for the community.
“Summertime events are so marketed toward tourists and getting tourists downtown, and I wanted this day to be after tourist season had kind of wound down,” Trevizo said in an interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “I wanted it to be specifically for the community, and I wanted the community to know that it was specifically for them.”
17th Street, between Capitol and Central Avenues, will be blocked off to make room for carnival features and children’s entertainment, including different interactive displays from local organizations and law enforcement agencies.
Trevizo said that the Air Force will bring a Humvee over from F.E. Warren Air Force Base. Wyoming State Parks is doing its best to one-up them with a monster truck. The Laramie County Sheriff’s Office will present its K-9 units for families to meet, and the Wyoming National Guard will have different gadgets and military tech for people to interact with.
This degree of interaction among community entities is uncommon, but Trevizo said that it wasn’t as difficult to wrangle as she had expected when pitching the event. It’s a unique opportunity for a community to get to know their local agencies.
“They were all really excited to participate, and, actually, the Guard is the one that reached out to me to ask if they can participate,” Trevizo said. “It’s just awesome to have every law enforcement organization and military organization in your community so willing to participate and wanting to have those community interactions.”
Though it is family friendly, with its live music and food trucks on the Depot Plaza, Oktoberfest will be a viable outlet for those looking to get their hands on a mix of traditional German beer and new-age American IPAs.
In years past, Oktoberfest organizer Kyle Doyle worked solely with Sierra Nevada Brewing to provide malt beverages for the now four-year-old festival. In the absence of a fall brew from Sierra Nevada, Doyle made a connection with the up-and-coming Prost Brewing Co., a Denver-based brewery that focuses solely on German styles of beer – like hefeweizen, dunkel, kolsch and their Oktoberfest lager, Marzen.
By featuring these more traditional styles, Cheyenne Oktoberfest will be more true-to-form than ever, at least when it comes to the beer selection. Sierra Nevada brews will still be available, so IPA drinkers will have plenty of beer to choose from.
“Oktoberfest in big cities, you’ve got to buy tickets, and there’s a VIP tent that you can buy tickets for that gives you access to Prost beer, instead of having to drink less exciting beers,” Doyle said. “I don’t want to be like that. I want to feel open and welcoming. It’s not going to be hyper authentic.
“It’s not like we have this huge, deep running reservoir of German culture here.”
Doyle, who pioneered the event in Cheyenne based on the festivals he experienced in his native St. Louis, didn’t know what to expect when starting Oktoberfest, or that it would find the support it did.
Originally held in 2018 on a blocked-off 17th Street, he and the rest of the team built the event from scratch and hoped for the best.
“It was like, ‘Let’s see how our house of cards holds up,’” he said. “People had fun the first year, but the weather wasn’t great, and the people that were there were troopers. I thought, ‘If we got 300 to 400 people that are willing to stick it out with us like this, then if we do this a little bit better each time, I bet we can grow this.’”
The prevalence of the Cheyenne Oktoberfest isn’t to detract from those other breweries hosting events throughout the city. All breweries are worth a try, and certainly worth a resident’s time and effort to explore downtown this Saturday.
Oh, and attendees can bring their own beer stein if they’d like, but it’ll cost two drink tickets for a pour.
Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.