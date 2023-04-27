What a wonder that the film adaptation of Judy Blume’s beloved 1970 young adult novel “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret” is as lovely, heartfelt and, indeed, deeply radical as the original text. Blume long resisted granting permission for her work to be adapted to the screen, but when “Edge of Seventeen” director Kelly Fremon Craig and producer James L. Brooks approached her about adapting “Margaret,” the 83-year-old author knew her storied work was in the right hands.

Fremon Craig proved her ability to capture the nuances of teenage life in “The Edge of Seventeen,” and with “Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret,” which she also adapted, she delivers a wonderfully lived-in family dramedy about religion and sexuality, and the importance of girls’ stories. It’s a film that is simultaneously warmly entertaining and downright revolutionary, considering the current state of discourse and legislation about women’s bodies in our country.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

