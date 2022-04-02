It isn’t often that one can see, hear and taste art simultaneously.
“Art for Art,” hosted by The Lincoln Theatre, is an art charity effort that plans to do just that.
On April 29, The Lincoln will be transformed into an art show that will prop up and give back to local artists and the Cheyenne art community. The executive staff at The Lincoln have the unprecedented goal of making the event an immersive, multi-sensory experience.
This event looks a bit different than it did in its maiden installment in 2019. That first year, The Lincoln’s owners turned the proceeds from the event into funds for renovating the newly acquired building into the space it is today.
Now, the proceeds raised through “Art for Art” from ticket sales, and at least half the funds acquired through the main event of a silent art auction, will be donated to Arts Cheyenne for future community projects.
“Everything that we do here is all based around art. It’s something that’s super important to us,” said Renee Jelinek, co-owner of The Lincoln Theatre. “It’s what makes for a vibrant community, featuring artists in every way possible.”
The show will feature local artists, many of whose work has been a staple of the community. Already confirmed in the lineup are Bria Hammock, Steve Knox, work donated from Harvey Deselms collection, James Overstreet and Desiree Brothe.
Then there’s the immersion aspect of the night, where five pieces out of an estimated 50 submissions will be paired with an alcoholic-beverage spirit and song during a presentation segment. The selection group is looking for art among the submissions that stand out.
Every song is meant to match the emotion captured in the work, as decided by a team of Lincoln Theatre staff and volunteers. The spirit, specially concocted and paired with the art, is meant to do the same.
Artists will only learn that they’ve been selected as one of the five finalists upon their arrival that evening. The Lincoln’s staff is still in the process of receiving and assessing submissions. Artists have the chance to register for the show until April 15.
“The entire event is around supporting artists, the individual artists that will be having their work shown at this and possibly being shown to people who haven’t seen their work before,” Jelinek said. “Giving artists an opportunity to show their work and to sell a couple of pieces of their work is great.”
What’s new this year is the presentation of this sensory experience. Now, each piece will get a moment in the spotlight, where the audience will receive their drinks free of additional charge and the selected song will play over the theater sound system.
In their first year, the selections ranged from classical music to a song from Wu-Tang Clan original member rapper Ol’ Dirty Bastard.
“It’s a discussion among our team of, ‘What does this piece mean to you?’” Jelinek said. “Just trying to find the thing that resonates with most of us and then being able to present that to everyone.
“It’s not a serious thing. We make it very, very fun.”
A popular feature returning from the last installment is the “mystery art sale,” where for $25 to $50, attendees can purchase local art that is wrapped up and vaguely described on the outside of the packaging. Only upon unwrapping the purchase does one find out what they’ve bought.
There are 200 tickets still available, priced at $35 each.