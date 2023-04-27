ENTER-MUS-AI-GENERATED-SONGS-ZUM

If you have listened to “Heart on Your Sleeve” you may have been struck by the fact that it may be — Drake’s complete non-participation in the song aside — Drake’s best song in two years, industry watchers muse. (Gonzales/Samy Khabthani/Avalon/Zuma Press/TNS)

 Samy Khabthani

DETROIT — It didn’t take long for AI to hit its hyperspeed moment, which was ushered in when a new song by The Weeknd and Drake took the internet by storm.

It wasn’t because of the pairing of the two superstar artists, who have linked up together in the past. It was the fact that neither of them had a single thing to do with the song, it was entirely AI-generated, and now artists, listeners and the recording industry have been thrown into an existential crisis that up until a few months ago seemed like the plot of a potential “Black Mirror” episode. And things are about to get really crazy, if they haven’t already.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus