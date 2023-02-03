Desiree Brothe and Lynea Beauregard

Cheyenne Creativity Center operations and public art coordinator Desiree Brothe, left, helps weaver Lynea Beauregard carry in a ladder at the Cheyenne Creativity Center on Thursday. The center’s open house and reception will be on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m.

After a month and a half of preparation, Arts Cheyenne is ready to unveil the unprecedented Cheyenne Creativity Center to the local community.

But on Tuesday afternoon, the 6,000-square-foot space was devoid of artwork.

"Tangled"

“Tangled” by mixed media artist Tracy Duck sits on display at the Cheyenne Creativity Center on Thursday.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus