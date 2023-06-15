ENTER-FLASH-MOVIE-REVIEW-ZUM

Erza Miller stars in “The Flash,” by director Andy Muschietti, to be released June 16, 2023.

 Warner Bros

Now is the summer of our discontinued retirement.

Harrison Ford’s Indiana Jones returns later this month for “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.” Meantime, and we’ll take the good news where we can find it: Michael Keaton’s back as Batman in “The Flash,” a stand-alone DC Comics movie devoted to Barry Allen/The Flash, but periodically elevated by Keaton’s low-keyed, high-impact charisma as Bruce Wayne/Batman. Also the new Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle — she’s good. Good, and feral. The movie is OK, and less feral.

