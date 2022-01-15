Ever wish there was a jazz bar in Cheyenne?
The upcoming installment of Cheyenne Little Theatre Players’ yearly fundraiser aims to deliver just that.
After going virtual with the “I Feel Good” fundraiser last year, the CLTP’s Atlas Follies will present “A Night of Music,” where the historic Atlas Theatre will be transformed into a kind of jazz lounge for an evening.
It’s not often that a downtown venue gets to feature a jazz quartet and piano entertainment for a night. The show is a departure from what Atlas Follies typically presents during its fundraising events, but this was entirely intentional.
Susan Skinner, vice president of fund development for CLTP and music coordinator for “A Night of Music,” wants to get back to basics.
“This year, a lot of it is because of COVID and whatnot. We decided to go back to what they did years ago, and just have music and, hopefully, dancing,” Skinner said. “Have a big cocktail hour fundraiser and just enjoy each other.”
Skinner lived in Los Angeles for 30 years, frequenting nightclubs where jazz bands performed. She said she looks forward to seeing how the audience chooses to respond to this new environment.
The plan is to dress the interior of the Atlas in elegant black and gold, creating a “New York City nightclub” atmosphere, with VIP tables down front receiving complimentary bottles of wine and hors d’oeuvres for good measure. Leave the tuxedo and formal dresses at home, but guests should dress like they’re hitting a swanky night out.
“I come from a musical background, so, to me, it is truly a night of music,” Skinner said. “I can sit and listen to jazz. To me, that’s the big thing, along with people getting together, especially now.”
CLTP employed quality talent for the event, bringing in Nick Simons for a jazz quartet to perform a mix of Latin, classical, showtunes and even rock songs in the key of jazz.
Simons has hosted the weekly Jazz Nights at Little America Hotel and Resort for two years now, but his history of playing in a Cheyenne-based ensemble stretches farther back.
He’s been teaching music at Johnson Junior High School for 13 years, and across the state for 45 years. Simons is a frequent flute and trombone pit player for Little Theatre productions, symphonies across the state and the Laramie County Community College wind ensemble, and is a member of the Wyoming Jazz Educators Association, among others.
“My background has always been jazz,” Simons said. “My mom used to be a jazz singer in Colorado. Her whole family, in fact, had a family jazz band way back in the ‘30s and ‘40s. It’s always been a connection with my family. It’s what I love the most.”
Guests will find the quartet on the night of Jan. 22 to be made up of equally proficient musicians. Simons has different musicians on retainer for his weekly jazz nights, from lifelong educators to higher-ups in the music education sphere across Wyoming and the Front Range.
For “A Night of Music,” the band will be made up of Simons, Jazz Night regular Eric Haggeman on drums, Alan Burki on bass, and Brooks Hoover, who many known for hosting the monthly Jam Night at the Lincoln Theatre, on guitar.
When new groups of musicians comes together to play, the result is a fresh sound every time. They have different styles and approaches to each song, so for “A Night of Music,” there will be a certain swing to every rhythm, personal embellishments to each waltz.
“Soloing and that sort of stuff is different because everybody has a unique style,” Simons said. “It really helps us grow; our group improves as we go along. When you’re the only person that’s playing the melody, you grow as a person in your style.”
Simons’ quartet will perform 12 songs across two different sets to start the night. Once they’re finished, Wade Holzapfel, a CLTP regular, will perform solo piano the remainder of the night with a repertoire of classic singalongs.
Expect hits from Journey, Billy Joel, John Denver, Queen and many others.
“I’m going to do all these tunes and just hope that people are going to sing along and have a good time,” Holzapfel said. “I chose tunes that are really recognizable, so hopefully they’re singing along.”
If the jazz quartet was going for a jazz lounge atmosphere, Holzepfel is going for a relaxed barroom piano experience, where guests can sing, laugh and keep spirits high. He doesn’t want people focused on him; he’d rather function as an accessory to the food, drinks and socializing that the event is supposed to be.
“It’s not rambunctious, but it’s not a concert,” Holzapfel said. “I think of it as like a barroom to sing along. You don’t have to sing along, and if you want to talk to the person next to you, go ahead.”
In addition to all of the music of the night, there will also be several fundraising activities in the form of a silent auction and raffle, proceeds from which will be donated to the CLTP general fund. A paddle auction will also be held, with the resulting funds being used to replace the outdated speaker system in the Atlas Theatre.
Other smaller activities will be held throughout the night, in addition to the main fundraising events. Rory Mack will serve as master of ceremonies, and pianist Dave Neiman will also provide live music in the lobby for those grabbing drinks or participating in the auction.