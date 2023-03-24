One thing is made clear at the beginning of “Storm Watch,” the 23rd entry in C.J. Box’s long-running Joe Pickett series — the titular character has officially been labeled as a “s--t magnet.”
At this point, readers have to suspend their belief that the now 51-year-old Wyoming game warden could have possibly stumbled into this many predicaments during his career.
But throughout the first several chapters of “Storm Watch,” there are plenty of references from Pickett and the supporting cast of characters about Pickett’s regular involvement in the most extreme cases of criminal activity to arise out of north-central Wyoming.
Rest assured, Box’s incorporation of timely issues and conversations keeps the series fresh, no matter how many scenarios Pickett finds himself in. And “Storm Watch” is a worthy competitor for the title of most timely entry among his expansive catalog.
“I’m always kind of fascinated by that kind of juxtaposition of what is going on in the state versus what people think about this state,” Box said in a phone call on Wednesday afternoon. “Wyoming is the last place really that you might think about these crypto mining facilities out in the middle of nowhere, sitting on old oil and gas wells, but they are.
“It drives me crazy when Western authors that are based here write about this area and write as if everybody’s still in the 1880s, so I really want to actively have these other things in the book.”
This time around, the conflict is particularly all-encompassing, with Box drawing significant inspiration from Wyoming’s changing political and legislative landscape. Central to the plot of the book are the opportunities around cryptocurrency mining in the West, state disputes with the United States Department of the Interior and extreme political radicalization.
A central theme of the plot involves an extremist group seeking to unite the Western states to ultimately secede from the union — employing physical force, if necessary. Some readers might assume that Box intends to prove some sort of point with the subject matter of the book, but this is far from the truth.
“Sometimes there’s readers who assume that (a theme) must be my political point of view, and it’s not,” Box said. “What I try to do is have characters from both sides of the issues say their piece, and I just trust the reader to come down where they’re going to.
“I’m not trying to write agenda books, just accurate portrayals of what I see and hear in Wyoming.”
Due to the content, Box has to walk a fine line in depicting both sides of the argument, especially when it pertains to a political stance. The most effective way to do that is through portraying both the story’s protagonists and antagonists as humanly as possible.
Box executes this well by placing beloved characters in ethical and emotional dilemmas that Wyomingites are likely to sympathize with.
These dilemmas are often best displayed in the book’s antagonists.
In some regards, a “villain” you can sympathize with is far more imposing than a character that walks around “snarling and kicking puppies all day.” When it comes to the characters of “Storm Watch,” Box teased that “almost everybody turns out to be not what they say.”
“One thing that I’ve learned a long time ago is that bad guys never think of themselves as bad guys. In their mind, everything they do is justified (for whatever) reason,” he said. “They’ve got an ideology. I don’t necessarily agree with (their ideology) — I think most readers don’t — but I think to have realistic characters, you have to keep that in mind.”
For good measure, he includes some entertaining nods for his Wyoming readers — legally harvesting roadkill, shed hunting and pertinent arguments within the Wyoming public school system. The very title of the book even references the eclectic winter weather of late spring.
“Storm Watch” explores themes that might be easier to understand with at least a basic understanding of current events in Wyoming, but that doesn’t mean some prior knowledge is essential to the reader’s enjoyment. Clearly, the story resonates beyond the state, as “Storm Watch” has now spent three consecutive weeks in the Publishers Weekly National Bestsellers top five after debuting at number one.
It’s undeniable that his incorporation of these elements, woven through an engaging storyline unique to Wyoming, have helped garner national attention to the book.
“I’m trying to accurately reflect the culture and the arguments and the issues that are going on (today) in the books,” Box said. “I don’t think you can write about real life and contemporary Wyoming and just totally ignore all of these things that are going on.”