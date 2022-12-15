“Avatar: The Way of Water” succeeds in one big way above all. It looks and moves and surrounds the way James Cameron wanted his underwater disappointment “The Abyss” to look, once upon a time in 1989.

As with most Cameron blockbusters, “The Way of Water” has a way of pulling you in, surrounding you with gorgeous, violent chaos and finishing with a quick rinse to get the remnants of its teeny-tiny plot out of your eyes by the final credits. In 3D, I enjoyed a lot of the first “Avatar.” In the new, swanky, upgraded 3D, in support of breakthrough motion capture underwater footage, I enjoyed “The Way of Water,” too, though it’s more of a technological win than what my old eyes might consider a cinematic or narrative one. I’m frankly still wrestling with the distinction there.


Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus