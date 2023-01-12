Bad Bunny is bringing to Netflix an adaptation of the popular LGBTQ young adult novel “They Both Die at the End.”

The Puerto Rican superstar, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is joining forces with Chris Van Dusen, creator of Netflix’s smash hit “Bridgerton,” and Drew Comins, executive producer of Showtime’s Emmy-nominated “Yellowjackets” to bring Adam Silvera’s book to the small screen, Deadline reported Monday.

