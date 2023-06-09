ENTER-VID-BASED-TRUE-STORY-REVIEW-MCT

Kaley Cuoco, left, and Chris Messina play a married couple who launch an unusual (and potentially dangerous) podcast project in “Based on a True Story.” (Peacock/TNS)

 Peacock

America’s fascination with true crime is played for satire in the dark comedy “Based on a True Story,” a Peacock series starring Kaley Cuoco and Chris Messina as a married couple who, dollar signs in their eyes and bad judgment in their hearts, seize upon the opportunity to make a podcast with a serial killer.

Tonally, the eight-episode series teeters between slasher territory and the humor of domestic ennui. Ava and Nate’s marriage has grown stale, their professional ambitions thwarted. She’s a real estate agent who struggles to land high-end clients; he’s a tennis pro at the Beverly Club who has recently been demoted. To be clear, this is a very upper-middle-class kind of frustration, and while the show hints at some class issues, it doesn’t go far enough. Ava and Nate are not rich compared to their friends, but there’s an unspoken reality the show is sidestepping: In the Los Angeles housing market, that cozy home of theirs is worth millions. They’re also expecting their first child (the show incorporated Cuoco’s real-life pregnancy into the story), though it’s unclear how they feel about becoming parents. They seem neither excited nor anxious. The pregnancy is just sort of there, in the background, like their home’s faulty plumbing.

