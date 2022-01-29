Let’s hear a round of applause.
The Battle of the Bands is returning to The Lincoln Theatre on Feb. 5 after a one-year hiatus made the music stop. The Lincoln is expecting a boost in performers, beginning with 15 rap/hip hop artists taking the stage on the opening night.
“We thought it would be a good thing to bring back to our stage, giving people the opportunity to come in and perform on a legit stage with a real sound system,” said Renee Jelinek, co-owner of The Lincoln Theatre. “It would just be a cool experience for them to have and for us to just help build the local music community.”
The Lincoln introduced its Battle of the Bands competition in 2020, with a follow-up put on hold due to tight pandemic restrictions. This long-awaited second helping will be run a little different than the original, though.
In 2020, the Battle of the Bands was compacted into just one month, with the same genre-specific nights being held every Thursday. This year, the event will be held over the course of five Saturdays, each spaced a month apart, beginning with next Saturday.
March 5 is reserved for singer/songwriters, April 2 for rock bands and May 14 for metal bands. The winner showcase will be held on June 10.
Having the event spread out like this takes the pressure off the audience and keeps each installment of the Battle of the Bands fresh. It also allows for a more diverse crowd to attend, rather than asking guests with day jobs to sacrifice a weeknight.
The final show will be a winners showcase, where each rapper, solo artist or band will get a longer set all to themselves. Last time the Battle of the Bands hit The Lincoln, the final round was something of a genre battle, which, in hindsight, was a difficult thing to judge.
“It’s really hard to compare a solo artist like a rapper to a metal band, like how do you compare them?” Jelinek said. “So, this year, we have a winner each night of their genre, and then, at the end, we will have a final performance for each of the winners.”
Winners of each genre will be determined differently this year, as well. Instead of online voting, all of the votes must be cast by tickets in person at each battle. Anyone who didn’t see the performance is not able to vote.
Oh, and this year they’re requiring all original material from the performers. The only cover you’ll see at the Battle of the Bands is the $5 charge to get in, of which all the proceeds go to that night’s winner.
Local rap artist Devante Anderson, who performs under the name VanteSlayedIt, has experienced shelling out more money than he makes at the end of some performances. That’s not what’s happening with Battle of the Bands.
The event gives the rap community in Cheyenne a format to gather and execute their craft in a professional setting. It isn’t just about the potential for reward at the end, but the opportunity to compete on a large stage with programmed lighting, a booming, but well-rounded sound system and an audience that is there to support them.
“It’s really important to me just for the fact that I want it to be taken professionally and seriously,” Anderson said. “It’s not a joke. It’s not. It’s also safe. It’s not like people are coming in here waving guns and stuff and trying to stop the show.
“I just want to make sure everything’s done the right way so everybody can have a good time at the show.”
Anderson competed in the 2020 Battle of the Bands, and though it went well, he still doesn’t know who won the competition. This year, he and fellow local rapper Pocketbook Prophet will perform as a duo after they released their collaboration album, “50/50,” last year.
Together, they’re looking to show the crowd the music that he and Pocketbook have built from the ground up, producing and rehearsing most days of the week, making sure their sound is tight when it’s time to go.
Ultimately, the concert will be less of a battle and more of a showcase, a friendly competition between members of a tightknit musical community. Everyone who steps up is there to win, but they’re also there to support one another.
“That’s what I like about these artists, the first person that blows up, they’re going to provide for other people,” local rap artist Cade Gallegos said. “They’re not just going to take the popularity and what they’ve learned and run off with it by themselves. They’re going to provide for the community, and I promise you, every artist here is giving, and it’s just amazing.”
Gallegos, whose stage name is CinoSoWavy, is entering the competition for the first time this year. The thing is, he isn’t really a competitive guy, but there is a personal angle that’s driving him to compete.
His cousins, Cheyenne rappers Trey Wrks and 2une Godi, finished just shy of the win back in 2020. It’s time to finish the job, for his family.
“One of the main reasons that I’m doing it this year is because it sets a fire and a motivation to me to be like ‘my family almost won this, we were so close,’” Gellegos said. “This is what we do. It’s my turn to come out here.”
He was in attendance in 2020, so he knows there’s going to be plenty of returning competition in the program. To prepare, he’s going to perform in the Rapper’s Delight competition in Casper on Jan. 29. But when it comes down to it, he’s doing it for himself.
With 14 other rappers and rap groups taking the stage around him, he said he’s using the night as a chance to showcase his skills, particularly by setting himself apart through his lyricism.