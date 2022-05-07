Bring ear muffs for the final competition night of The Lincoln Theatre’s Battle of the Bands.
Metal bands will close out the series with an eclectic, skull-combusting showcase from the loudest and meanest acts across the region.
And every band has a different story to tell.
Audiences that attended the singer/songwriter installment of the Battle of the Bands will see a familiar face on stage come May 14.
PJ Dodgeson took home second place that night.
This time, he’ll be joined by musicians he’s played and practiced with since the three of them were just 14 years old. While they may have chemistry and substantial live performance experience as a collective, this will be the first time they play live together under their new name: Catalyst.
“We all went our separate ways with music, and then we came back together, so we all got better,” Dodgeson said. “At first, we just kind of played together, then we finally created a band a year ago, where we played a couple of house shows for family friends. We’ve never played any big shows.”
They’ve been practicing like it’s a normal week. Nothing is left to improvisation; it’s a very tight set to be played exactly as it was written.
They want to be innovative, and they did write new music specifically for this performance. By being unique, they hope to set themselves apart from other acts.
The reason being that metal has many different subcategories – so many so that it might be easy to succumb to confusion when trying to understand them all.
For Catalyst, there’s no direct genre to attribute their music to, but it isn’t hardcore thrash or death metal. Dodgeson would most relate their output to that of the band Primus, as well as some early death metal in terms of instrumental composition.
Entropist
One of the newer bands on the Front Range is taking an even more divisive approach.
The recently assembled band Entropist is the passion project of lead guitarist Solomon Smith, who writes and composes all of the band’s music. The rest of the group contributes to the concepts and creation process. When it comes to what they’ll be performing next Saturday, it’s all from the mind of Smith.
Without giving too much away, their set will be a peek into the bizarre storyline that Entropist wants to follow. It will be three songs, which together complete the first chapter of their untitled album.
“The ‘first chapter’ this album that people will be hearing is actually talking about a demon who’s been in hell, where all demons have a very specified role,” Smith said. “Their job is basically taking souls that find themselves in hell into some centralized area, the circle of hell they belong in, and torturing them in some specified way for eternity.
“This story focuses on one of those demons that has grown sick of the process.”
This “first chapter” is one section of an overarching story throughout the album. A concept album is no revolutionary idea, but to begin a career with such an ambitious and evangelical project is uncommon.
Since the start of their album is set in hell, and specifically exploring the heavier subjects in the greater plot structure, the audience will get a glimpse into the darker regions of Entropist’s members’ minds.
If nothing else, the performance will be different. Smith has a background as a jazz musician, and the band incorporates multiple genres when the different styles are called for.
“There’s some electronic influences here and there,” Smith said. “There’s obviously a lot of progressive metal; we’re drawing from a lot of different types of metal, as well. We’re not trying to just go for one sound and then trying to perfect it, we’re just trying to make the music that suits what we’re talking about.”
Demise of Sanity
On the opposite end of the spectrum sits Demise of Sanity, a mainstay Cheyenne metal group that has played shows as early as 2008.
“I don’t know the genre to it or whatever,” Demise of Sanity guitarist Dustin Clark said. “It’s more down to our influences. We’ve got some thrash metal influence, some progressive elements in our music.
“Our bass player sings, but he also does screams. I do vocals like a lower grumble, so we have a good range of metal singing.”
Clark is an original member of the band. Over time, they lost their founding bassist and founding vocalist, leaving the band dead in the water for a period of time. In order to keep practicing, Clark’s wife, Donna, stepped in on vocals as a placeholder.
If this was supposed to slow them down, it failed.
Last year, they released their first album in six years, titled “Eternal.” Now they’re coming in as one of the more experienced groups to perform in the Battle of the Bands.
The most important thing about the event for Clark is that it gives the local and regional metal scene a place to perform together. He can network with other bands and musicians that he wouldn’t normally interact with.
“That’s really what I’m most excited for,” he said. “Seeing where we’re at as a metal community here in town, because it’s been kind of quiet, aside from one or two shows.”