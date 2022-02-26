The second round of The Lincoln Theatre’s Battle of the Bands competition pulls singer/songwriters out from hiding and places them on a bigger stage than most of them are used to.
Some have gotten practice from working with other guitarists in the monthly Jam Nights, but on March 5, it’ll be a little different.
That night, they’re sitting alone on stage or, if they’re lucky, in a duo, belting away on folk and Americana ballads that must captivate the audience if they want to be featured in the final showcase come June.
Just like last month’s rap/hip-hop installment, in which CinoSoWavy took home the winning votes, this isn’t really about competition. More than anything else, these musicians are wearing their heart on their sleeve to bolster the singer/songwriter community and gain exposure on what, for most performers, is the biggest stage they’ve played on in their lives.
One contestant, Dalton Barnett, started playing guitar on about as small a stage as you can get.
“I wanted to quit my job, I was 16½, and I’d been playing guitar for like six months,” Barnett said. “There’s a fall festival in Evansville, Indiana, and thousands of people go there. So I just set up somewhere, and I knew nobody could hear me, but they just threw me cash.
“I was like, (expletive) this. I could live with this.”
From then on, whether he was living in Hawaii, Montana or traveling down to Colorado, if he had a guitar, he was setting up on street corners just to spread his music.
It forced Barnett to learn to play a little differently. When you’re playing for people passing by, your music has to be able to grab them in an instant. There can’t be a dull moment in your song.
But it isn’t like he ever learned to play in a traditional style in the first place. Barnett didn’t learn his chord progressions by mimicking his favorite artists and musicians – he taught himself. When he set up to play for that first time in Evansville, he only knew four chords, but that moment has inspired him clear through to today.
“I just hope I don’t (expletive) it up,” Barnett joked. “I’ve forgotten words in the past in front of 15 or 20 people. I’ve definitely gotten too drunk and forgotten the words, but I’ve improved. Hopefully, the next time, I’m out there just promoting my stuff.”
If things go according to plan, he’ll perform with his good friend Mario Islas in a duo, each with an electric guitar. They’ll be playing his songs, and there’s little chance he’ll be forgetting the words to those.
One of the things that Barnett is most looking forward to is the opportunity to meet other musicians looking to play together. The Jam Nights are a good start, but getting to spend time with other singer/songwriters can lead to new avenues.
Blaine Shinn is another musician that frequents The Lincoln’s monthly Jam Nights. In this case, the Battle of the Bands is little more than another chance to get on stage and play to a crowd.
“People probably get nervous as can be because they think of it as a competition,” Shinn said. “Look at every decent singer songwriter ever; they probably won a songwriting contest, but they do it because they love it. It takes a lot of stress off stuff if, to me, it’s just playing for 10 to 15 minutes, and that’s it.”
A iron worker by trade, music “keeps me from going crazy,” he said. Often seen filling in on keyboard for blues jam bands at The Lincoln, Shinn will stick to his guitar, using old-world, hard-nosed effects, like an 808 overdrive through his Marshall Bluesbreaker.
Older equipment creates an older sound, and that’s what Shinn is looking for. He said if he was playing with any backing, the drums would probably be something offbeat, similar to tribal drums. It’s all about having fun and doing it his way.
His simple setup keeps him honest. With the duties of his day job, he hasn’t had a lot of time to practice, but it would be extreme to say he’s worried. If anything, the spontaneity and organic nature of the performance keeps his 15 minutes interesting.
“It’s either gonna be a train wreck or a masterpiece – one or the other,” Shinn said.
A good deal of the anticipation for musicians is that they often don’t get to step in front of a crowd and play any original music. Typically, they’re working their way through the bar scene, setting up in the back corner of a brewery to take requests of popular songs. It’s a way to make money, sure, but it isn’t the same as playing your own material.
The Battle of the Bands is the perfect place to foster this connection between singer/songwriter and the community. Ross Lindstrom has been playing around Cheyenne regularly for six years now, and while he cringes at the classification of this as a “battle,” the effect it has on the community cannot be understated.
It’s giving a space for new generations to grow the local music community. Soon, artists won’t have to leave the city to grow their presence.
“We all want to go up and see each other kill it and do awesome,” Lindstrom said. “I don’t think there’s any real competitive nature to it. It’s just an opportunity for everyone to showcase their stuff, and put it all down and support each other.”
Still, it’s a competition, and the winner will progress on to the final showcase performance June 10. Before then, rock bands will take the stage on April 2, and metal bands on May 14.