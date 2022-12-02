At just 30 years old, Jenna Smith has developed patellar tendinitis in both knees.

She recently recovered from surgery on her hip, and in the past, has had two surgeries on her knees, and broken her left foot three times due to stress of getting “on point” – a severe technical position that has caused her to have worn away her toenails since she began dancing at the age of 3.


Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus