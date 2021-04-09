HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "The Red Book." Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown
2. "The Four Winds." Kristin Hannah. St. Martin's
3. "The Midnight Library." Matt Haig. Viking
4. "Win." Harlan Coben. Grand Central
5. "Eternal." Lisa Scottoline. Putnam
6. "Klara and the Sun." Kazuo Ishiguro. Knopf
7. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue." V.E. Schwab. Tor
8. "Life After Death." Sister Souljah. Atria
9. "Sunflower Sisters." Martha Hall Kelly. Ballantine
10. "The Affair." Danielle Steel. Delacorte
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "The Hill We Climb." Amanda Gorman. Viking
2. "The Women of the Bible Speak." Shannon Bream. Broadside
3. "Seeing Beautiful Again." Lysa Terkeurst. Thomas Nelson
4. "Get Good with Money." Tiffany Aliche. Rodale
5. "Violence." Speed. Momentum. Dr. Disrespect. Gallery
6. "The Code Breaker." Walter Isaacson. Simon & Schuster
7. "How to Do the Work." Nicole LePera. Harper Wave
8. "Everybody Fights." Holderness/Holderness. W
9. "Eat Better, Feel Better." Giada De Laurentiis. Rodale
10. "Everything Will Be Okay." Dana Perino. Twelve