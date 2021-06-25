HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The President’s Daughter.” Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf

2. “The Maidens.” Alex Michaelides. Celadon

3. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster

4. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Doubleday

5. “Golden Girl.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown

6. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking

7. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine

8. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired.” Don Bentley. Putnam

9. “Project Hail Mary.” Andy Weir. Ballantine

10. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s

2. “Live Your Life.” Amanda Kloots. Harper

3. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown

4. “The Bomber Mafia.” Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown

5. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah

6. “In the Heights: Finding Home.” Miranda/Hudes/McCarter. Random House

7. “How to Cook That: Crazy Sweet Creations.” Ann Reardon. Mango

8. “The Premonition.” Michael Lewis. Norton

9. “The Hill We Climb.” Amanda Gorman. Viking

10. “World Travel.” Bourdain/Woolever. Ecco

