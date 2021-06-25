HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “The President’s Daughter.” Clinton/Patterson. Little, Brown and Knopf
2. “The Maidens.” Alex Michaelides. Celadon
3. “The Last Thing He Told Me.” Laura Dave. Simon & Schuster
4. “Sooley.” John Grisham. Doubleday
5. “Golden Girl.” Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
6. “The Midnight Library.” Matt Haig. Viking
7. “Malibu Rising.” Taylor Jenkins Reid. Ballantine
8. “Tom Clancy: Target Acquired.” Don Bentley. Putnam
9. “Project Hail Mary.” Andy Weir. Ballantine
10. “The Four Winds.” Kristin Hannah. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “Killing the Mob.” O’Reilly/Dugard. St. Martin’s
2. “Live Your Life.” Amanda Kloots. Harper
3. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown
4. “The Bomber Mafia.” Malcolm Gladwell. Little, Brown
5. “What Happened to You?” Perry/Winfrey. Flatiron/Oprah
6. “In the Heights: Finding Home.” Miranda/Hudes/McCarter. Random House
7. “How to Cook That: Crazy Sweet Creations.” Ann Reardon. Mango
8. “The Premonition.” Michael Lewis. Norton
9. “The Hill We Climb.” Amanda Gorman. Viking
10. “World Travel.” Bourdain/Woolever. Ecco