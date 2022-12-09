Getting on stage as a stand-up comedian can be like facing a firing squad.
But not for comedian Christopher Titus – he’s always had a knack for finding humor in the darkest places.
If anything, he’s leaned further into his darker side with his newest set of material, “Carrying Monsters,” which he’s bringing to the Comea Comedy Awards tonight at the The Lincoln Theatre.
It’s the right event to offer his newest set of material, given that it even surprised him the first go-round.
“I heard my life again (when I first started this show), and was like, ‘Damn, dude,’” Titus said in a phone interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle on Wednesday.
With eight standup specials under his belt, along with a podcast and his own television show, “Titus,” which broadcast on FOX from 2000-2002, he ultimately made his name throughout the 2000s by unapologetically spinning the traumatic memories of his dysfunctional family.
He’s even more honest in his stand-up today than he was back when he received acclaim for his first special, “Norman Rockwell is Bleeding.”
“My mother and my sister both committed suicide,” he said. “Suicide is the second leading cause of death between 14 and 24-year-olds. Young people, do not kill yourself. Don’t do it. I mean, besides, there’s so much more to kill yourself about when you get to 40.”
The most normal aspect of his childhood was his urge to stay up late and catch comedians during their late night spots on TV before sneaking back to bed. It was then that he decided he would pursue a career as a comedian.
This show, however, will focus on the rest of his life – his mother’s severe mental illness, getting evicted three times as a child, having to testify against his father in court, his attempt to run away from home at 11 years old and being kidnapped by his father when he was just 5. More recently, he’s been through a difficult divorce and the loss of custody of his children.
Titus won’t stray away from any topic simply because it makes the audience uncomfortable, though he does avoid politics. His ability to share the heaviest of subjects without coming across as pitiful results in a show that people can relate – and even relax – to.
However, there’s one rule that Titus does follow – the audience’s reaction.
“The audience is always right. If you say something and they don’t laugh – they’re right, you’re not funny,” he said.
It takes being “serial killer-level crazy,” as he puts it, to get in front of a crowd and believe you’re the funniest, most charismatic and likable person in the room.
It doesn’t matter what topic he decides to cover in the next bit. He won’t be getting “canceled”, as long as he can make the audience laugh.
The thing is, the audience is laughing, even when they aren’t sure if they should. In reality, everyone carries their own monsters, and sometimes the antidote is to step back, laugh and get over it.
“If you can get them to see it differently and to laugh at it, then you solve the problem,” he said. “We’re all together. That’s what I love about comedy is that community gets together. 355 people are laughing, which means they agree with you.
“If they don’t laugh, that means they don’t agree with you.”