It’s unlikely that anyone would have seen the photos that are hanging in Greeley, Colorado.
“Black and White in Black and White,” the newest exhibit at the Greeley History Museum, compiles the rare work of photographer John Johnson. Take this one slow, because there’s more to this exhibit then meets the eye.
Every photograph here was shot in a relatively brief period of time, from 1910-1925 in Lincoln, Nebraska, where Johnson was born. Johnson didn’t work as a photographer before or after this body of work.
Johnson documented the everyday lives of rural Black Americans in a way no one else had at the time. As a result, his photography is now timeless.
“It’s bringing the humanity to history, bringing and fostering that connection,” said Holly Berg, curator of exhibits at the museum. “With every picture, if you look at it long enough, you’re gonna find something to connect to, no matter who you are.”
In a time when it was difficult for African Americans to receive higher education, Johnson graduated from the University of Nebraska. Despite his education, he made a living off of manual labor due to the few opportunities for African Americans at the time.
Photography was a hobby, but he was far more than an amateur. He toyed around with contrast and shutter speed, framing and negative space, and he did it on his own.
“He didn’t operate in a formal studio, he went out and around his community to take these photos,” Berg said. “You have your lenses, you have your tripods, you have enough glass plate negatives to make sure you’re going to be good for that day, you have enough in case they break.
“You are lugging this around the city to capture these amazing images. It’s definitely a labor of love.”
His work, though simple at first glance, captures something far beyond its years. Johnson mostly photographed the Black community, but several of the pictures feature integrated groups.
Every photo takes a focus on everyday, almost mundane life. Among them is a man in a local baseball uniform; a boy with his two hounds; a mother and child; a family at a picnic; and a girl who seems to be rolling her eyes playfully at Johnson, the photographer.
In a sense, the pictures give a humanity to the subjects. So where were these photos hiding for almost 75 years?
Douglas Keister’s garage is where.
Keister, the curator of the traveling exhibit, didn’t know what he had in his possession back in 1999. That year, the Lincoln (Nebraska) Journal Star ran an article that local historians had discovered a small collection of photography of the local African American population from an unnamed photographer.
Keister remembered what he had in his possession and came forward. What ensued was a hunt for the photographer, one that concluded by getting in contact with one of the photo’s subjects.
The photos originally existed on glass plates, a technology that preceded camera film, and at the time of Johnson’s work was already outdated. They allow for sharper images, particularly with the enlarged photos found at the exhibit.
The downside is that the plates are incredibly fragile. It’s a miracle they’re intact.
Even now, not much is known about Johnson, and historians are searching for more of his work – and more background on the person behind it all. No one is even sure what kind of camera he used.
The museum also put its own spin on the exhibit by incorporating old photographs and recovered artifacts from the nearby lost town of Dearfield, Colorado.
Dearfield hardly existed for more than 30 years, but when it was there, it was a successful African American farm community that grew rapidly in the early 1900s. Eventually, it was crushed by the Great Depression and a subsequent drought. By the 1950s, it was deserted.
Berg sees the connection in the photography from the residents of Dearfield and John Johnson. The two complement each other enough to create a clear and concise picture.
“This is a great way to celebrate Black History Month, it’s a fantastic tie-in,” Berg said. “But why only celebrate it for a month? This is a part of our collective history, and we, as a museum, are trying to be more equitable about representation, and this absolutely deserves celebration.”