From left, musicians Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 pose at a press party in West Hollywood, California, in 2011. DeLonge is rejoining the band for a world tour next year. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images/TNS)

LOS ANGELES – What’s their age again? Tom DeLonge is rejoining Blink-182 for a world tour that comes seven years after he was was replaced in the San Diego-bred punk-pop band in 2015.

The tour next year reunites guitarist-singer DeLonge, 46, with bassist-singer Mark Hoppus, 50, and drummer Travis Barker, 46. It opens March 11 in Mexico at the Imperial GNP Festival at Parque Morelos in Tijuana. The U.S. leg kicks off May 4 in Minnesota at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center and concludes July 16 in Tennessee at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

