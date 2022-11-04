ENTER-VID-BLOCKBUSTER-REVIEW-1-MCT

Randall Park, left, and Simon Druker in “Blockbuster.” (Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix/TNS)

 Ricardo Hubbs

Four years ago, a Blockbuster video rental store in the town of Bend, Oregon, became the last one still in business. That’s the surface-level inspiration for the new Netflix sitcom called, simply enough, “Blockbuster,” starring Randall Park and Melissa Fumero.

The show is created by Vanessa Ramos and the location has been changed to a strip mall somewhere in Michigan. Ramos’ credits also include “Superstore,” but whereas that show had a distinct point of view about retail work, “Blockbuster” is a lesser cousin, treating the video store as a backdrop – a setting – rather than a premise.


