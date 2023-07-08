1187027570

Kingsley Ben-Adir attends the “Noelle” New York screening at SVA Theater on Nov. 11, 2019, in New York. Ben-Adir stars in the upcoming film “Bob Marley: One Love.” (John Lamparski/Getty Images/TNS)

 John Lamparski

Get up, stand up, watch this new preview. The first trailer for the Bob Marley biopic “Bob Marley: One Love” dropped on Thursday. Directed by “King Richard” filmmaker Reinaldo Marcus Green and starring “One Night in Miami” actor Kingsley Ben-Adir in the title role, the film details the reggae singer’s later years.

The preview begins with Marley at the height of his fame — playing to massive crowds, recording some of his biggest hits in the studio, glad-handing with prominent people and being chased by a mob of adoring fans — before jumping to a scene that re-creates the night of his attempted assassination in 1976.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus