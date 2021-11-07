Bob Saget just wants to spread some positivity.
To do so, he’ll be taking a similar approach to one of his heroes, Steve Martin, by embodying a goofy personality in a world that seems to be burning itself to the ground all around him. That, as well as playing some original songs for the audience, is what people can expect plenty of when he visits The Lincoln Theater for a doubleheader performance on Nov. 18. (The second show was added Nov. 5 due to high demand.)
Fifteen years before he played Danny Tanner on the hit TV show “Full House,” or was widely recognized as the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” he was a stand-up comedian.
Of course, he always has been one at heart, even when performing on Broadway or filming hit movies.
After the conclusion of his time on “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” he was sick of television and ready to return to where it all started. If there’s one thing he wants to continue doing, its growing as a comedian and person.
Stand-up lets him do just that.
“The interesting part is you go through this phase in your career where you either grow or you don’t, and you stay stagnant,” Saget said. “But when I’m doing stand-up, it’s my favorite thing.”
And it shows in his work ethic. From the beginning until now, Saget has never been lazy about his craft.
Right after the end of “Full House,” he had “lost (his) comedy gene.” In an effort to build himself back to form, he went to perform at Phat Tuesday’s, a recurring, African American comedy show held at the famous Comedy Store in Hollywood, California. As one of the only white comedians among a collection of comedy giants like Bernie Mac, Wanda Sykes and Cedric the Entertainer, he was forced back to form, falling in love once again.
“I got accepted in the audience. They tell you if you’re funny,” Saget said. “You’ll know if you’re funny in that circumstance. An audience makes a comedian. You make yourself, but not without that audience gauging what’s brilliant.”
His standup is much different than it was when he first started out, as is the world of comedy itself. Negativity is abundant, and if you say the wrong thing to the wrong group of people, you might get burnt at the stake.
But Saget isn’t looking to push the envelope.
“As a comedian, my job is not to fight back,” Saget said. “I like to make points. ... I talk about things that happened to me when I was young, and it was a different time, and it’s shocking to people that things existed the way they did.
“But my job is getting people to think and just resonate positiveness or love, if possible.”
At one point, he was dropping “f-bombs” just because he was excited to be on stage, playing to the interests of young college crowds with his material.
Intrinsically, he has moved away from the more shocking content. As he gets older, he changes the way he carries himself, and his comedic material follows suit. But there are also the added pressures of our modern social climate that has been so critical of what comedians say and do.
For that reason alone, he’s made it a point to back away from the college crowd, although it was a regular scene for at least 15 years in his earlier career.
“That’s what a comedian does, they go through phases,” Saget said. “Now, it’s different. My audience ranges from a teen with a fake ID to death. I get 80-year-old people that want to see the ‘old style’ comedians. They know I’m a nice person who’s saying stuff that’s naughty.”
Now, he’s experienced young crowds that want to hear “thoughtful talking, with some jokes.” But Saget isn’t here to put together a comedy show that would enrage the audience. It’s quite the opposite, really.
“We are, in some ways, unfortunately, devolving,” Saget said with a laugh. “So I’m trying to make it silly. I’m trying to make it fun.”
A perfect example of Saget’s efforts are captured in the podcast he started last April based off a personal goal of connecting with others in an honest way.
It was during a string of shows with a rowdy audience that, all of a sudden, people in a public theater began slinging racial slurs and taking aggressive political stances against one another out of the blue.
The negativity was overwhelming, but it did spawn an idea.
Every week, Saget has made an effort to keep up with the people in his life, checking in simply out of concern for their wellbeing. He wanted to help instill that kind of positivity in everyone else’s life, so he started “Bob Saget’s Here For You.”
The podcast features chats with other comedians and actors, from George Lopez last week to Marlon Wayans next Monday. There is an entire episode dedicated to remembering his good friend, comedian Norm Macdonald, who died earlier this year.
There is a long period where the conversation falls on remembering good times he shared with him.
“It’s an impossible thing just to talk about him,” he said. “But I do talk to him on stage a little bit.”
During his stand-up show, there are segments where the voice of Macdonald will poke at Saget with playful critiques like, “Saget! That could have been a lot funnier!”
The show is about sharing these connections with the audience.
With more than 100 episodes, he specifically recalls one recent encounter with friend and fellow comedian Bill Burr in preparation for Monday’s installment of the show. When preparing to edit the freshly recorded episode, Saget mentioned that he’s going to have to cut out some content he and Burr compiled.
Burr, laid out in relaxation, immediately protested the editing of anything from the podcast.
“[Burr] goes, ’I want people to hear how we hang together,’ and that is the genuineness that I think is what registers with good people,” Saget said. “The genuineness of a real relationship, a real conversation. It’s not being doctored. And that’s why my podcast is enjoyable for me.”
In all comedy, Saget is looking for something to connect to his audience with, whether someone agrees or disagrees with what you say.
He looks at great comedians like Mitch Hedberg, Richard Pryor and Rodney Dangerfield, careful not to compare himself to them, but curious about how they would fit in to the comedy world today. Each and every one of them brought their own unique, unapologetic style for the audiences to absorb.
The material in his Cheyenne shows will pull from his own life more than ever, with all of the craziness of travel, COVID-19 and general insanity of today. He will avoid politics and put 45 years of comedic experience into giving people a good laugh.
“Selfishly, it’s healing for me,” Saget said. “Not only am I working toward my new special, but then I’m really working just to make those people in that room have an experience that is light and fun that they can share.”