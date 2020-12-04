HARDCOVER FICTION
1. “Ready Player Two.” Ernest Cline. Ballantine
2. “Deadly Cross.” James Patterson. Little, Brown
3. “The Awakening.” Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
4. “The Return.” Nicholas Sparks. Grand Central
5. “Daylight.” David Baldacci. Grand Central
6. “A Time for Mercy.” John Grisham. Doubleday
7. “The Law of Innocence.” Michael Connelly. Little, Brown
8. “Rhythm of War.” Brandon Sanderson. Tor
9. “The Sentinel.” Child/Child. Delacorte
10. “Fortune and Glory.” Janet Evanovich. Atria
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. “A Promised Land.” Barack Obama. Crown
2. “Greenlights.” Matthew McConaughey. Crown
3. “Modern Warriors.” Pete Hegseth. Broadside
4. “The Happy in a Hurry Cookbook.” Doocy/Doocy. Morrow
5. “Modern Comfort Food.” Ina Garten. Clarkson Potter
6. “Dolly Parton, Songteller.” Dolly Parton. Chronicle
7. “Stuff You Should Know.” Josh Clark. Flatiron
8. “Dungeons & Dragons: Tasha’s Cauldron of Everything.” Wizards of the Coast.
9. “No Time Like the Future.” Michael J. Fox. Flatiron
10. “Forgiving What You Can’t Forget.” Lysa TerKeurst. Nelson