HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Fourth Wing." Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
2. "The Collector." Daniel Silva. Harper
3. "A Soul of Ash and Blood." Jennifer L. Armentrout. Blue Box
4. "Happy Place." Emily Henry. Berkley
5. "Obsessed." Patterson/Born. Little, Brown and Company
6. "The Covenant of Water." Abraham Verghese. Grove
7. "The Five-Star Weekend." Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
8. "Demon Copperhead." Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
9. "Crook Manifesto." Colson Whitehead. Doubleday
10. "After Death." Dean Koontz. Thomas & Mercer
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Beyond the Story." BTS. Flatiron
2. "The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom." Piggyback
3. "Outlive." Peter Attia. Harmony
4. "You Will Own Nothing." Carol Roth. Broadside
5. "Dark Future." Glenn Beck. Forefront
6. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
7. "Jackie." J. Randy Taraborrelli. St. Martin's
8. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie." Ramin Zahed. Abrams
9. "The Wager." David Grann. Doubleday
10. "America's Cultural Revolution." Christopher F. Rufo. Broadside
