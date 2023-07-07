Due to a BookScan delay, the bestsellers list for July 6 is unavailable. Below is the bestsellers list as of June 29.
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "The Five-Star Weekend." Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown
2. "Happy Place." Emily Henry. Berkley
3. "Zero Days." Ruth Ware. Scout
4. "The Covenant of Water." Abraham Verghese. Grove
5. "The Only One Left." Riley Sager. Dutton
6. "Demon Copperhead." Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
7. "Cross Down." Patterson/DuBois. Little, Brown
8. "Fourth Wing." Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
9. "Hello Beautiful." Ann Napolitano. Dial Press
10. "Identity." Nora Roberts. St. Martin’s
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Outlive." Peter Attia. Harmony
2. "The Wager." David Grann. Doubleday
3. "Magnolia Table, Vol. 3." Joanna Gaines. Morrow
4. "1964." Paul McCartney. Liveright
5. "Sixty-One." Chris Paul. St. Martin’s
6. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
7. "I’m Glad My Mom Died." Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster
8. "The In-Between." Hadley Vlahos. Ballantine
9. "Pageboy." Elliot Page. Flatiron
10. "Rewired." Lamarre/Smaje/Zemmel. Wiley
