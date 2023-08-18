HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower.
2. "Tom Lake: A Novel" by Ann Patchett. Harper.
3. "Happiness: A Novel" by Danielle Steel. Delacorte.
4. "The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel" by James McBride. Riverhead.
5. "None of This is True: A Novel" by Lisa Jewell. Atria.
6. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver. Harper.
7. "The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese. Grove.
8. "Happy Place" by Emily Henry. Berkley.
9. "Out of Nowhere" by Sandra Brown. Grand Central.
10. "Masters of Death" by Olivie Blake. Tor.
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "American Playbook: A Guide to Winning Back the Country from the Democrats" by Clay Travis. Threshold.
2. "Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity" by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford. Harmony.
3. "Tucker" by Chadwick Moore. All Seasons.
4. "Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s" by B. Dylan Hollis. DK.
5. "The Creative Act: A Way of Being" by Rick Rubin. Penguin Press.
6. "The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder" by David Grann. Doubleday.
7. "I’m Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster.
8. "Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe" by Jay "Jeezy" Jenkins. HarperCollins Leadership.
9. "Like a River: Finding the Faith and Strength to Move Forward after Loss and Heartache" by Granger Smith. Thomas Nelson.
10. "Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines. Morrow.
