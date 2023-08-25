HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Fourth Wing." Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming, including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie Range Foothills. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water crossings may be flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning. Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to flash flooding in some areas. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&
HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Fourth Wing." Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower
2. "Tom Lake." Ann Patchett. Harper
3. "Lion & Lamb." Patterson/Swierczynski. Little, Brown
4. "Demon Copperhead." Barbara Kingsolver. Harper
5. "The Covenant of Water." Abraham Verghese. Grove
6. "The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store." James McBride. Riverhead
7. "None of This Is True." Lisa Jewell. Atria
8. "Masters of Death." Olivie Blake. Tor
9. "Happiness." Danielle Steel. Delacorte
10. "Happy Place." Emily Henry. Berkley
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Outlive." Peter Attia. Harmony
2. "Baking Yesteryear." B. Dylan Hollis. DK
3. "Stay Sane in an Insane World." Greg Harden. Blackstone
4. "The Creative Act." Rick Rubin. Penguin Press
5. "The Wager." David Grann. Doubleday
6. "Bigby Presents: Glory of Giants." RPG Team Wizards. Wizards of the Coast
7. "The Modern Pioneer Cookbook." Mary Bryant Shrader. DK
8. "Magnolia Table, Vol. 3." Joanna Gaines. Morrow
9. "Be Better Than Your BS." Risha Grant. Hay House
10. "Tucker." Chadwick Moore. All Seasons
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.