HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower.
2. "Light Bringer: A Red Rising Novel" by Pierce Brown. Del Rey.
3. "Dead Fall" by Brad Thor. Atria/Bestler.
4. "Happy Place" by Emily Henry. Berkley.
5. "The Collector: A Novel" by Daniel Silva. Harper.
6. "The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese. Grove.
7. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver. Harper.
8. "Everyone Here Is Lying: A Novel" by Shari Lapena. Viking/Dorman.
9. "Obsessed" by James Patterson and James O. Born. Little, Brown and Company.
10. "The Five-Star Weekend" by Elin Hilderbrand. Little, Brown.
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s" by B. Dylan Hollis. DK.
2. "The King of Late Night" by Greg Gutfeld. Threshold.
3. "The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder" by David Grann. Doubleday.
4. "Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity" by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford. Harmony.
5. "The Creative Act: A Way of Being" by Rick Rubin. Penguin Press.
6. "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie" by Ramin Zahed. Abrams.
7. "Who Knew?: The Big Book of Science Questions That Will Make You Think Again" by Sophie Collins. Portable.
8. "I’m Glad My Mom Died" by Jennette McCurdy. Simon & Schuster.
9. "Beyond the Story: 10-Year Record of BTS" by BTS and Myeongseok Kang. Flatiron.
10. "Magnolia Table, Volume 3: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering" by Joanna Gaines. Morrow
