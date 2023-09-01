HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "Fourth Wing" by Rebecca Yarros. Red Tower.
2. "Tom Lake: A Novel" by Ann Patchett. Harper.
3. "Dead Mountain" by Douglas Preston and Lincoln Child. Grand Central.
4. "After That Night" by Karin Slaughter. Morrow.
5. "Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver. Harper.
6. "Lion & Lamb" by James Patterson and Duane Swierczynski. Little, Brown.
7. "The Covenant of Water" by Abraham Verghese. Grove.
8. "None of This is True: A Novel" by Lisa Jewell. Atria.
9. "Masters of Death" by Olivie Blake. Tor.
10. "The Heaven & Earth Grocery Store: A Novel" by James McBride. Riverhead.
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "Safe and Sound: A Renter-Friendly Guide to Home Repair" by Mercury Stardust. DK.
2. "Gambler: Secrets from a Life at Risk" by Billy Walters. Avid Reader.
3. "Outlive: The Science and Art of Longevity" by Peter Attia and Bill Gifford. Harmony.
4. "Yummy Toddler Food: Dinnertime SOS: 100 Sanity-Saving Meals Parents and Kids of All Ages Will Actually Want to Eat" by Amy Palanjian. Rodale.
5. "Baking Yesteryear: The Best Recipes from the 1900s to the 1980s" by B. Dylan Hollis. DK.
6. "The Creative Act: A Way of Being" by Rick Rubin. Penguin Press.
7. "Tasting History: Explore the Past through 4,000 Years of Recipes" by Max Miller. Simon Element.
8. "The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny and Murder" by David Grann. Doubleday.
9. "Never Enough: When Achievement Culture Becomes Toxic — and What We Can Do About It" by Jennifer Breheny Wallace. Portfolio.
10. "The 32 Principles: Harnessing the Power of Jiu-Jitsu to Succeed in Business, Relationships, and Life" by Rener Gracie and Paul Volponi. BenBella.
