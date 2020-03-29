HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "The Boy from the Woods." Harlan Coben. Grand Central
2. "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker." Rae Carson. Del Rey
3. "American Dirt." Jeanine Cummins. Flatiron
4. "The Mirror & the Light." Hilary Mantel. Holt
5. "Smoke Bitten." Patricia Briggs. Ace
6. "The Jerusalem Assassin." Joel C. Rosenberg. Tyndale
7. "Blindside." Patterson/Born. Little, Brown
8. "In Five Years." Rebecca Serle. Atria
9. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse." Charlie Mackesy. HarperOne
10. "Journey of the Pharaohs." Cussler/Brown. Putnam
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "D&D: Explorer's Guide to Wildemount." Wizards of the Coast
2. "Untamed." Glennon Doyle. Dial
3. "The Splendid and the Vile." Erik Larson. Crown
4. "Find Your Path." Carrie Underwood. Dey Street
5. "Open Book." Jessica Simpson. Dey Street
6. "The Gift of Forgiveness." Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt. Viking/Dorman
7. "Marketing Made Simple." Donald Miller. HarperCollins Leadership
8. "Get Out of Your Own Way." Dave Hollis. HarperCollins Leadership
9. "Dangerous Prayers." Craig Groeschel. Zondervan
10. "The Genius Life." Max Lugavere. Harper Wave