ENTER-HAUNTING-VENICE-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

From left, Tina Fey, Michelle Yeoh and Kenneth Branagh in the movie “A Haunting in Venice.”

 Rob Youngson

Heard this one before? A detective, a mystery writer and a medium walk into a Halloween party — who’ll come out the winner? The rest of the party include a soprano, a doctor, a nun, a chef, a bodyguard and a very serious little boy. This is the setup for Kenneth Branagh’s “A Haunting in Venice,” loosely based on Agatha Christie’s 1969 novel “Hallowe’en Party.” It’s Branagh’s third outing as the prodigiously mustachioed Belgian detective Hercule Poirot, in the trilogy of Christie adaptations he also directs.

It’s 1947, 10 years after “Death on the Nile,” and Poirot has sunk into an easy retirement in Venice, Italy, with a bodyguard (Riccardo Scamarcio), a former policeman, to shoo away the locals clamoring for his detecting skills. There’s only one person who can get past his guard, and that’s the fast-talking authoress Ariadne Oliver (Tina Fey, in full gal Friday mode), who talks him into attending a seance after a children’s Halloween party.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus