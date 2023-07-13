Britney Spears is finally ready to share her story, years after her conservatorship came to an end in 2021.

“The Woman in Me” will be published by Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, and will hit shelves Oct. 24, the singer announced via Twitter on Tuesday. She teased the book release with a video captioned, “It’s coming...my story on my terms at last. Are you ready?”

