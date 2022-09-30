ENTER-BROS-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Luke Macfarlane, left and Billy Eichner in “Bros,” co-written, produced and directed by Nicholas Stoller. (Nicole Rivelli/Universal Pictures/TNS)

 Nicole Rivelli/Universal Pictures

“Bros” can’t win, probably, but it’s enjoyable, especially in its first hour, and the second hour has enough going on, and enough elemental romantic rooting interest, to excuse some detours.

As a probable first – it’s being marketed as the first major studio gay rom-com in the genially raunchy R-rated tradition of “Trainwreck,” “Bridesmaids” and “Knocked Up” – already it has spawned legions of homophobic trolls online. Since its Toronto International Film Festival premiere, it has also drawn more reasonable skeptics taking issue with its deployment of straight narrative tropes, right down to the montages, made all too palatable (the argument goes) for cis mainstream enjoyment.

