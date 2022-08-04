ENTER-BULLET-TRAIN-MOVIE-REVIEW-MCT

Bad Bunny, left, and Brad Pitt star in “Bullet Train.” Scott Garfield/Courtesy Sony Pictures/TNS

 Scott Garfield/Courtesy Sony Pictures

In “Bullet Train,” Brad Pitt plays a lovable-loser assassin (code name: Ladybug) bent on self-improvement. He’s an easygoing sweetie, in the spirit of John Cusack’s gun-for-hire in “Grosse Pointe Blank,” to name one film you may wish you were rewatching instead of watching this one.

This one’s well made in its chosen attack. It’s fun for a while. And then, not so much.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus