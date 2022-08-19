Wyoming Tribune Eagle
It doesn’t always pay to fit in.
Sometimes, even though the going gets rough, setting yourself apart just might garner the recognition that a musician needs to build a cult following. Take Lost Dog Street Band, a neo-folk and “dark country” group that the general public has most likely never heard of.
They’re not quite country music in their atmosphere, but quite folk in their lyrical style due to the writing of frontman Benjamin Tod, who leads the band on guitar with his wife, Ashley Mae, on fiddle. They’re accompanied by bassist Jeff Loops.
Earlier this year, they released their eighth full-length album, titled “Glory,” which deals in heavy themes and complex bluegrass instrumentals, addressing Tod’s road to recovery after a living period of his life plagued by substance abuse.
No, you probably haven’t heard of them, but that’s what Tod expects at this point.
Growing up as a street busker – a street musician playing for cash tips – he had to learn how to play something that earned him enough money to afford a drink or what might be his sole meal that day.
His perseverance and skills for captivating a crowd seem to be paying off. Lost Dog Street Band has suddenly begun playing sold-out shows on their most recent tour.
On Sunday, they land at the Gryphon Theatre in Laramie.
Prior to their show in Portland, Oregon, on Tuesday night, Tod stepped away from a sound check to speak with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle about the band’s tour, their most recent album and his mindset as a musician.
“I’m much more optimistic person than I used to be,” Tod said. “OK, I’m not really optimistic, but I’m a more grateful person. People will be like, ‘Oh, you’re smiling. You look happy.’ I’m like, ‘Well, I’m not happy, but I’m grateful.’ I think it’s really the attitude shift.”
There is a difference between the two emotions, Tod said.
Passing the age of 30 presented Tod with a turning point. He became more aspirational and stopped allowing the desire for notoriety to fuel his creative process. The fans have always been there for him, but, historically, the press sure hasn’t.
From his perspective, it took gaining such a following of listeners that media outlets couldn’t ignore Lost Dog any longer. But by the time the media had its revelation, his personal conquest was over, and his focus had turned to serving the fans.
The revelation came when Tod, 26 years old at the time, nearly quit the music business to find a more viable career, possibly through military enlistment. But at a gig in Denver, he and Mae unexpectedly sold 150 tickets, filling a small venue.
“(The band) had actually split up for a while. We were kind of touring, and then when we got back together and started touring again, it was just a big surprise,” Tod said. “That was insane to us, and it just happened out of nowhere.”
At this point in his career, it isn’t an issue if the band fails to sell out that night’s venue. If Lost Dog fills just half of the room, then they will play to the smaller crowd, and Tod will be grateful for those who showed, regardless of the size of the market.
And the crowds do vary; that’s just how it goes when you’re labeled as a “dark country” band.
“I don’t know what to tell people. I just don’t know,” Tod said, laughing. “I’m a songwriter, mainly (influenced by) the big three Texas songwriters – Townes Van Zandt, Guy Clark and Steve Earle. I don’t really know how to define it.
“We don’t fit in in the country community. None of the country community wants anything to do with us.”
“Country music” is categorized by a different set of characteristics, depending on the person, Tod emphasized. To some it’s honky-tonk, to others it might be red-dirt rock/country. Some think Nashville’s Music Row of Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and their contemporaries exemplify the modern country genre as a whole.
For the record, Tod admits to hating the general consensus as to what represents the country genre today – so much so that he essentially plans to use the latter half of the year to satirize it in an upcoming honky-tonk album.
The idea is reminiscent of the habits maintained by country musician Sturgil Simpson, whom Tod respects. Simpson transitions between genres and manipulates the record industry to meet his terms, when typically the inverse holds true in many country musicians’ careers.
After releasing two of the most critically acclaimed country albums in the past several decades, Simpson then went on to find success with a rhythm and blues/jazz infused album, “A Sailors Guide to Earth,” as well as a hard rock album, “Sound and Fury.” He has since returned to his country roots, at least for now.
“I’m about to really branch out and push myself in different directions artistically,” Tod said. “I want to do it as kind of a middle finger to people who do that (style of music), because I’m going to do it, and it’s going to be better writing than 95% of everything else that’s coming out of that modern genre, and I’m not going to (expletive) try.”
Not only is this attitude in line with Tod’s humor, but having a chip on your shoulder is expected when, at the age of 13, you’re developing a vocal and musical style on Nashville’s Broadway. While music blared from the open bar windows, of which there were many, he had to sing and play over the noise.
“So, in order to compete where I grew up, if I wanted to eat, if I wanted to drink that day, I had to be extremely loud,” he said. “I learned from a very young age how to project my voice. So, my vocal style really comes from there.”
On their most recent album, he lyrically addresses the struggles that arose from such a difficult upbringing. The result is something raw and personal, and understandably earns Lost Dog the odd genre identification of “dark country.”
“My writing style comes directly from just mixing experiences that I had in my youth with solitude, addiction and hard choices, then redeeming myself from that.”
They might not fit in, but at least they’re not sellouts.
