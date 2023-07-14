LOS ANGELES — At first glance, the trio of highly promoted, hotly anticipated Hollywood movies set to be unleashed on the world beginning this week couldn’t be more different. But “Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One,” “Oppenheimer” and “Barbie” appear to have one thing in common.

Taken together, this trifecta has beleaguered industry watchers breathlessly anticipating a boost to the summer box office with the kind of ticket sales needed to soothe Hollywood’s frayed nerves when it comes to the future of the big screen.

Jessica Gelt is an arts and culture writer for the Los Angeles Times.

