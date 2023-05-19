Even the smallest of car shows can be tough to resist – especially when you mix the scent of exhaust fumes, the bite of black coffee and a bit of classic rock playing from a speaker somewhere nearby.
It’s a scene that pairs well with the summer months and post-church mornings. Speaking with community members passionate about their automobiles is second only to admiring their striking vehicles.
Cheyenne has a strong foundation of vintage car collectors, with some newer, much louder models sprinkled in for good effect. The coming weeks are the perfect time to step out into the community and take a look at the legendary cars that lie dormant through the winter, only to flex their muscles in the summer sun.
There are plenty of major shows to keep on your radar this summer. Here are some of the car shows and events coming up in Cheyenne and the greater Front Range area that are worth the trip:
40th Classical Glass Corvette Club Celebration
May 23, 5-7 p.m.
This long-running club, present at most local car gatherings, will have a Corvette-only car show celebrating its 40th anniversary in the parking lot of Culver’s, 2231 E. Lincolnway.
Rocking on the Reservoir Car Show (Fort Collins, Colorado)
May 27, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
The Rockabilly Vixens, a Northern Colorado women’s organization, will host a car show near Horsetooth Reservoir, in the parking lot of Horsetooth Store and Gas, 4737 Shoreline Drive. There will also be a pinup contest, food, music, raffles and vendors. Half of the proceeds for registered cars will go toward Wounded Warrior Project, with the remaining profits being distributed to other community organizations.
WyoTech Annual Car Show (Laramie)
June 3, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Founded in 1966, WyoTech boasts a set of automotive programs that make the school grounds the perfect place to honor the classic cars of southeast Wyoming. The event will also be an inauguration of the first class of WyoTech Hall of Fame alumni. There will be food trucks and a kids play area, as well.
Blue 3rd Annual Car Show
June 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Becoming one of the more popular shows in the area, the third installment will again feature food trucks and some of the most unique cars the city has to offer. Located at Blue Federal World Headquarters, 2401 E. Pershing Blvd.
Frontier Car Show
June 4, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
If the Blue car show wasn’t enough, Frontier Trampoline Park will simultaneously hold its annual show in the vast parking lot off of Nationway. With similar attractions like food trucks, live music and raffles occurring throughout the day, the two events are apt to spoil any motorheads looking for a day outside.
51st Cheyenne Rods and Customs Benefit Show
June 17, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
In celebration of those who are most predisposed to admire classic cars, this prominent local club is hosting its 51st Father's Day Car Show at Cahill Park, 4429 Dell Range Blvd. Expect a diverse collection of vintage muscle cars and souped-up modern sports cars, with food and on-site vendors available, as well.
37th Chugwater Chili Cookoff & Roundup Car Show
June 17, 9 a.m.
Among the many aspects offered in this popular event is the Roundup Car Show. Featuring 16 different vehicle classes – and lots of chili, live music and a rodeo – this event is the complete package for a Father's Day excursion.
Blue Mountain Car Show (Wheatland)
July 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Classic cars of all varieties, including big rigs, semi trucks, customs and imports will fill the streets of downtown Wheatland. There will be a people's choice award inviting attendees to cast one vote for their favorite ride.
16th Annual All American Car Show (Loveland, Colorado)
July 8, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Hosted by the Northern Colorado Mustang Car Club, this show, located east of Mountain View High School, invites all American-made restorations to participate. Its website contains a photo gallery of past entries that should be enough to convince those interested to make the trip down to Loveland.
Don Sands Hot Rod Reunion
Aug. 26, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The club specifically states that this is not a “car show” in the sense that there are no awards available. Instead, the event serves to honor longtime participant Don Sands with a massive gathering to fundraise for various local charities. It will be held in the parking lot of Uncle Charlie’s Package Liquor, Grill & Tavern, 6001 Yellowstone Road.
Angelina’s Dream Foundation Car Show
Aug. 26, 10 a.m.
In early January, Angelina Harrison was shot and killed while traveling in a car on Dell Range Boulevard. Her parents founded the Angelina’s Dream Foundation to carry on their daughter’s memory by raising funds for a $19,000 beauty school scholarship. In this case, local sponsors, car entries and raffles will help achieve that goal with this car show at Frontier Park.
Recurring shows
In case you’re looking for a fix during a lull between show dates, consider these recurring events that have long kept local enthusiasts satisfied:
Cheyenne Cruise Nights
Saturday nights, 6:30 p.m.
Car enthusiasts are well acquainted with Cheyenne Cruise Nights, prominently located in the parking lot at 24th Street and Central Avenue. The gathering invites spectators and car owners to gather for a weekly show, then cruise through a set route in downtown Cheyenne. The club fundraises for a different local charity every week.
Cars and Coffee
First Sunday of every month, 9 a.m.
Located in the parking lot of the Rail Yard Coffee Haus & Eatery, this gathering has gained a small, but healthy following among early risers who come for food and drink. Next month’s meet-up has been flexed to June 11 to accommodate other annual car shows.