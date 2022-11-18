The cover art of the Taylor Scott Band’s newest album is only mildly demented, an odd contrast when considering what the listener should expect from the 10-song track list.
But it isn’t misleading. Rather, it’s a visually satisfying and slightly psychedelic setting of expectations, courtesy of acclaimed concert artist Otis Link – a scene specifically rendered from the inspiration of the characters that lead singer and guitarist Taylor Scott has seen frequent Dougherty’s Irish Restaurant & Pub in Denver.
“The Hang,” both in image and content, manages to project the environment that Scott is looking to capture in his music with cuts like “Shade Tree American Dream,” “Last Winter” and the first single off the album, “Throwback Grooves,” each of which shows the band flexing its muscles with genre-fluid songs that weave through funk, country, rock and reggae stylings.
It is music that fits right at home for a room full of people looking to take a load off on the day after Thanksgiving, as Scott is hoping to do with Taylor Scott’s Turkey Jam next Friday at The Lincoln Theatre.
Ironically, for all his band’s newest album is looking to capture, Scott hasn’t had much time to relax over the past several months.
This past summer was the busiest time of his career, having toured the Southeast and parts of Texas before finally getting a chance to take a load off at his home in Denver. On Wednesday afternoon, Scott took a moment from planning the setlist for next Friday’s gig to take a phone call from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle.
“Opera glasses aren’t necessary,” Scott said about the upcoming concert. “Put your drinking pants on, and get ready to have a good time. It’s supposed to be like we’re all in somebody’s backyard. That’s the vibe I’m putting out.”
Scott believes some of his most impactful shows come during his periodic returns to Cheyenne. In the case of the Turkey Jam, the concert is designed to be the perfect opportunity for the band to put its ethos on display in service of the community he plays for.
For the past year, the Taylor Scott Band has made a steady transition into being more of a “jam band” than it had ever been before. It’s a welcome transition on multiple fronts – it grants band members the freedom to weave through different musical genres throughout a show, allows for more dynamic shows with other groups, and, of possibly the greatest importance, it allows the relaxed atmosphere of a jam band performance.
“I have all these familiar faces that I’ll hopefully see, and I just really enjoy the communal environment,” he said. “We’ve been moving into the ‘jam scene’ a little bit more, and that’s a really big part of it, really embracing that communal atmosphere, as opposed to when you sit in the back of the room and clap politely after the song is over.”
With such flexibility within the genre, Scott can appeal to a wider audience, whether they’re interested in bluegrass, blues, funk, country or punk rock.
“As a music lover, that’s the real thing – to reach far and wide for all the best stuff and dig deep,” Scott said. “Not just going off genre. Even verbal descriptors can be so annoying.”
The Turkey Jam aims to provide this atmosphere with help from the Josh Gonzales Band and Float Like a Buffalo, who Scott frequently collaborates with. It isn’t as much of a concert lineup as it is a collection of musicians, the different band members interchanging and performing in each other’s groups throughout the night.
It will be organic and spontaneous cross-pollination, as they plan to play covers and each other’s material at different points in the set.
The Josh Gonzales Band is planning to work in some Bob Marley and Sublime covers, and Taylor Scott is expecting to get on stage with Float Like a Buffalo to cover some classics, as well.
Don’t think of it as a traditional concert, where the audience is required to stand in place and politely cheer after each song. In Denver, where Scott spends the majority of his time, musicians of the “jam-band scene” collaborate so frequently that they’re almost morphing into new entities altogether, like one all-encompassing music organism.
“It’s one of my favorite things about the music scene that I’m in both nationally and locally, here in Denver,” Scott said. “We’ll try to bring in some of that vibe. That’s why it’s called the ‘Turkey Jam,’ because it’s not going to be just like three bands playing their set. It’s gonna be a little more collaborative and improvisational.”
Grab drinks, meet up with friends and family, and mill around like it’s the neighborhood cookout. There’s no better time to cut loose than after stuffing yourself on Thanksgiving Day.
Next Friday is set to be party, and it should be treated as such.
“We’re in the neighborhood, man,” Scott said. “Like people in the neighborhood getting together, that’s what I’m talking about. That’s, like, the whole point of the record, and that’s the whole point of our show.”
A portion of the show’s proceeds will go to benefit the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and the Cheyenne Sunrise Rotary Club.