Assembling a production of one of Disney’s most beloved properties is deceptively challenging.
But the students of Cheyenne’s Central High School are up to the task.
Central theater’s rendition of “The Little Mermaid” is the largest production put to stage at the high school since the COVID-19 pandemic, enlisting the work of 31 students — some veterans of the school’s theater or choir, others first-time performers.
With live music to accompany the performance from band students in the pit below stage, and many members of the school’s theater group in charge of makeup, costume design and stage decoration, this production is a culmination of the efforts from the students in Central’s Fine Arts Department.
“The kids’ work ethic and how hard they’re willing to work to make it, it’s really all them,” director Audrey Mayfield said during rehearsal on Tuesday afternoon. “It’s just me trying to help create a cohesive stage picture for them. But they bring a lot to the table.
“They bring the energy. If they didn’t want to be involved and be happy to do it, it wouldn’t be fun.”
Some of the greatest challenges for the students have been timing, synching the music with difficult vocal performances and stage blocking in a performance that shows groups of major and minor characters moving in synchronicity.
One misstep can throw the production off balance. Consequently, much of the focus on Tuesday revolved around the actors synching up with the pit.
For all the tinkering that the production will undergo before opening night on Feb. 23, few adjustments have to be made. The cast and crew are the ones who have brought “The Little Mermaid” to life.
The production is shaping up to be a perfect sendoff for the seniors of Central theater, who have weathered a turbulent career over the past four years.
It’s sad to see a high school career come to an end, but for theater president Aurora “Rory” Dunning, this is a faithful sendoff for the students that helped build the program. However, the production will need all the help it can get from its most experienced members.
“The music is a lot more challenging in this musical; Disney musicals require a big range,” Dunning said. “It’s interesting trying to expand your range. It’s a really well-known musical, so there’s a lot of pressure to do it correctly.”
As Ursula, the sea witch, Dunning is tasked with portraying one of the more difficult roles in the musical. The part requires a bombastic and menacing attitude, and though she’s rightfully nervous in the major role, she also believes herself to be the one for the job.
Plus, she jokes that it’s nice to land a lead role like this after often being cast to play young male characters in the past.
While Dunning’s role as Ursula will cap off a four-year career, Central senior Amelia Osterman is making her theater debut by playing the lead role of Ariel.
Technically, it isn’t her first time on stage, but it’s a far cry from the last time she was in a production. In an odd coincidence, Osterman’s last performance was in a fifth-grade production of “The Little Mermaid,” in which she played the role of a wooden fish.
She isn’t entirely a fish out of water in playing the titular role — Osterman, with experience in choir since sixth grade, can hit all the notes she needs to as Ariel.
“It hasn’t been as scary as I thought it was gonna be, but it’s definitely different to have to be very sure of yourself and confident,” Osterman said. “You’re the only person that can make sure it goes right.”
Not everything in the performance is as noticeable as the performances of the lead actors, but every small detail is critical to the overall impact of the show. This is especially true for the students in charge of costuming.
Though they didn’t appear during the rehearsal on Tuesday, many of the mermaid outfits, including the one worn by Osterman, were designed by senior Caitlyn Burghard. During her interview with the Wyoming Tribune Eagle, she embodied her role as one of the lead costume designers with a long reel of measuring tape slung across her shoulders.
Burghard also made critical design choices for the dress that Dunning wears as Ursula, opting for a more natural portrayal, rather than the long tendrils that hang from the character’s dress in most productions.
“You have to keep certain things about the characters, which gives you somewhere to start,” Burghard said. “Ariel is very iconic; she’s the redhead. When she’s a mermaid, she has a purple top and a green tail. Then she wears a pink ballgown when she’s doing the ballroom scene.
“I had to keep that, but other than that, it’s kind of free will.”
She learned to sew from her grandmother, who spent spent 40 years as a seamstress. Eventually, Burghard joined Central’s competitive theater class, designing Belle’s iconic dress from Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.”
This year, Burghard was recognized at the Wyoming State Thespian Festival for her design of Ariel’s elegant pink ballgown, which Osterman wore when taking the stage during rehearsal. The judges at the festival made some critiques on the dress, but Burghard took their suggestions and improved upon the outfit for the actual show.
A production like “The Little Mermaid” relies on the efforts of students like Burghard, Dunning and Osterman, striving to deliver the highest-quality show as they prepare to move on from high school performance.
The final product begins and ends with the passion that each student carries for their craft.
“The big dream would be to design costumes for Broadway, but, you know, that’s not a guarantee,” Burghard said. “It’ll always be something I do, whether it be for a local theater where I live. But I definitely want to keep doing it, even if I just make costumes for myself at my house when I’m 40 years old.”