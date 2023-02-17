Assembling a production of one of Disney’s most beloved properties is deceptively challenging.

But the students of Cheyenne’s Central High School are up to the task.

Will Carpenter is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s Arts and Entertainment/Features Reporter. He can be reached by email at wcarpenter@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3135. Follow him on Twitter @will_carp_.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus