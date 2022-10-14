After two years, the Cheyenne Chamber Singers are returning to the public eye.
But this return to live performance doesn’t come without some uncertainties.
“We have not done a great job of remaining engaged with our base,” CCS Director Sean Ambrose told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “Our people that have been Chamber Singers attendees and sponsors forever are going to be there, but without that ongoing audience development, when you step out of sight for a while, you do lose people.
“I’m not sure how much impact it’s going to have.”
Given its hiatus, the group ended up losing a number of longtime singers, some of whom had been with the organization for as long as 35 years. In turn, Ambrose made an effort to invite new members into the group. While he didn’t achieve his desired 32-person choir, he was able to secure 24 to 26 singers for this season.
Performing with the Chamber Singers is a season-long commitment, an aspect that, at times, can serve as a detractor, depending on how serious a performer is about their membership. During the season, members must attend one practice a week (there used to be two), as well as conduct necessary vocal exercises on their own. If they miss practice, they’re out.
The latter adjustment is the most difficult for Ambrose. Having two practices a week keeps the group on the same page, and as a director preparing his chorus, “gives (him) more bites at the apple,” he said.
There might be fewer practices in preparation for their upcoming concert, “The Sacred Veil,” but in this scenario, that doesn’t indicate a drop in quality. It just means the singers are going to have to tighten up much quicker than they might be ready for.
“I made a very deliberate decision to throw an incredibly difficult work in front of them right off the bat,” Ambrose said. “That’s to just fire the engines hard and to set the stage. We’re going to approach this as professionals this year. We’re going to do our work.”
With a title symbolizing the “thin veil between life and death,” this concert is unlike the standard choral performance. Rather than focusing on uplifting harmony and lyricism, like the singers will supply in their popular Christmas performance, the score of “Sacred Veil” will attempt to cover themes of love, death and the impact of a cancer diagnosis.
It’s more common to experience heavier themes in theatrical performances, like opera or ballet. In a sense, CCS is taking a gamble in terms of how the audience will respond to the emotional impact of this hour-long, five-movement performance.
The performance will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church, a new location for the group, and one that’s particularly intimate, compared to a larger church like St. Mary’s Cathedral.
There are about 250 seats available in the church. For the first time, the Cheyenne Chamber Singers is accepting donations for entry, rather than hardline ticket prices, with the hope that this will encourage more people to attend.
Because CCS has not performed solo since 2020, the singers are looking to make some noise with the start of their new season.
“Honestly, for us, coming off of two years of not quite the right thing, it’s like, OK, it’s time to sink or swim,’” he said. “This is our moment to say, ‘We’re back. We’re here. We’re gonna do this.’
“If we’re gonna do this, we’re gonna go all in.”